Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Lyons's avatar
Richard Lyons
Apr 11

Can a method be devised for the rest of the world to sign?

In our thousands and millions.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Savage Minds
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture