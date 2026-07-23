An anti-police protest in Bologna, Italy, on Monday following the death of Abderrahim Fakir. Photo credit: Guido Calamosca

On Sunday, 19 July, Abderrahim Fakir, a 43-year-old member of the Moroccan community in Italy, died after being violently restrained by police officers in the Pilastro neighbourhood of Bologna. The incident has sparked protests across Italy, with thousands demanding justice for Fakir. It has also drawn reactions from Moroccan authorities.

Video recordings show Fakir—apparently suffering a health crisis and in need of help—calling out “help” and “enough” while officers pinned him to the ground. Medics were present at the scene but did not intervene.

Fakir’s death has caused outrage in Pilastro, with progressive networks describing it as state-sanctioned murder, and brought his friends and family to publicly appeal for accountability.

National and local authorities expressed regret but delayed pursuing thorough investigations into the event. While Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni backed a potential investigation on social media, she did so while accusing demonstrators of instigating clashes with the police.

Instead of triggering an immediate investigation into the officers’ accountability, the official response stretched out the process by implementing new regulations shaped by Meloni’s far-right administration, the so-called “criminal shield”—an add-on to the controversial “red zones” policy and the overwhelming securitisation of working-class neighbourhoodsanalysed in this context by Progetto Me-Ti.

Similarly, the left-party Potere al Popolo contextualised Fakir’s killing as part of a series of law enforcement-related deaths across Italy, from Milan to Bologna. “It is also the result of the ongoing attack on working-class neighbourhoods, carried out through cuts to services, militarisation by law enforcement, and a war on the poorest,” stated Potere al Popolo Bologna.

People protest following the death of Abderrahim Fakir in Bologna, Italy. Photo credit: Michele Lapini

“This tragedy could and should have been avoided: it is the result of the Meloni government’s security- and repression-orientated policies,” the security emphasised. the militarisation of local communities—presented as the only response to the needs of citizens and workers, as has been the case in recent months toward those who opposed the destruction of a park in Pilastro,” the local chapter of grassroots union Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) emphasised.

Some USB branches and other workers’ organisations launched sectoral strikes in reaction to Fakir’s death, amplifying the impact of the protests. Trade unions and progressive groups highlighted the harm inflicted on working-class communities by Meloni’s securitisation agenda, which has been piloted specifically in areas like Pilastro. A related set of new regulations was used in this neighbourhood to stifle community organising against redevelopment projects that ignored the interests of its residents.

“They left the neighbourhoods in a state of neglect, only to then cite that very neglect as a justification for “redeveloping” them, transforming them into a playground for speculation and a form of “security” based on police and handcuffs,” the collective Donne Contro Guerra e Genocidio (Women Against War and Genocide) stated.

Reactions also warned against the systemic racism driving police actions in Italy and Europe. Potere al Popolo noted that in Italy “there are “first-class” and “second-class” deaths, like Abderrahim, a resident of a working-class neighbourhood whose only “crime” was being a working-class person and having skin that was too dark.”

This was mirrored by some police organisations and mainstream media, who, following Fakir’s death, attempted to portray him as having a violent record. “The political and media strategy is the same: to retroactively construct the image of a person who is irredeemably violent and dangerous so that the public stops wondering how they died and begins to think that, in some way, they brought it on themselves,” Potere al Popolo warned.

Fakir’s death occurred less than two months after the brutal killing of four migrant workers in southern Italy and amid a constant stream of reports about workplace violence, experienced in particular by migrant and precarious workers. Potere al Popolo, USB, and other left-wing organisations have called for urgent action—not through authoritarian crackdowns but through investment in public services and basic needs to address the root causes of these issues.