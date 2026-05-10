Protesters gather ahead of a Box Elder County Commission meeting, where officials approved the construction of a large data center project on 4 May 2026, in Tremonton, Utah. Hundreds of protesters came to the meeting to oppose the plan.. Photo credit: Natalie Behring

The phrase “AI populism” has started doing the rounds, and as is typically the case when progressives reach for the word “populism,” they have not fully understood its true nature. The dominant framing—most clearly articulated in Jasmine Sun's recent piece “AI populism's warning shots”—defines AI populism as the worldview that AI is “an elite political project to be resisted.” Sun catalogues the early symptoms: data centre NIMBYism, AI witch-hunts among creatives, Molotov cocktails through the windows of CEOs. On the descriptive level she is right: there is a real, often nihilistic, anti-AI energy bubbling up among radicalised young people. This is becoming so mainstream that the New York Times picked the idea up.

But this is not what AI populism is going to be. Or rather, it is not what the politically consequential version is going to be. The lone twenty-year-old with a Discord account and a homemade firebomb is not a political movement: they are a symptom. The actual movement—the one that will reshape elections, win seats and rewrite legislation—will not be about resisting AI at all. It will be about deploying the subject of AI to win power.

What AI populism actually looks like

Populism, in any form worth the name, is not a stylistic flourish you can bolt onto an existing agenda. It is a politics that names a divide between ordinary people and an out-of-touch elite, and proposes to do something about it in plain language that actually lands with the mythical “ordinary person”: more than this, it is a particular vibe, aesthetic, and energy. Many progressives keep mistaking the top-level language of populism for the substance: they think calling themselves populist will make them popular; they think they can stealthily diffuse progressive ideology without anyone noticing. Regular folks are not dim, and they pick up on this immediately.

AI populism, properly understood, is the political deployment of AI-related anxiety in service of a programme that claims to defend ordinary working people against a transformation being imposed on them by elites. It is, in essence, an AI Just Transition platform with the volume turned up: with policies on retraining, redistribution of productivity gains, protection of livelihoods, scrutiny of who benefits and who pays. All with that particular vibe, aesthetic, and energy. The intellectual scaffolding for this politics already exists. What is missing is anyone willing to pick it up and run with it: typically, progressives find dwelling in the gutter—which is where populism typically resides—is just too uncomfortable for the delicate sensibilities.

This is not hypothetical. A March 2026 NBC News poll found that 57% of registered voters believe the risks of AI outweigh its benefits, against 34% who think the opposite, and that voters do not trust either major party to handle the issue. Republican pollster Bill McInturff, who ran the survey, called AI an issue “up for grabs” by either party. Politicians can read polling: the first serious figure to walk into a town hall and say “they are getting rich automating your job, and I am going to make them pay for the transition” is going to find a very large audience waiting for them, whether they come from the “left” or the “right” (and understanding that the binary does not have to hold is another key lesson to learn about contemporary populism).

Two roads, both populist

Here is where it gets interesting, and where the progressive misreading becomes dangerous. AI populism can go two ways.

The first is genuine: a politics that takes the anxiety seriously and builds an actual programme: fee-and-dividend mechanisms on AI productivity gains, sectoral transition funds, real worker voice in deployment decisions, regulation of compute and data infrastructure tied to public benefit. This version would do for the AI transition what the New Deal did for industrial capitalism. It would be uncomfortable for incumbents and deeply popular with everyone else.

The second is a scam: a politics that performs concern for ordinary people while quietly serving the interests of the same capital that is deploying the technology. This version stages the rhetoric—the rallies, the enemies-of-the-people speeches, the “I will protect your job” promises—but legislates in the opposite direction. It would convert real grievance into electoral fuel and then betray it, which is to say it would do for the AI transition what standard right-wing populism has done for almost every other issue it has touched.

Don't expect coherence

The typical progressive objection here is that right-wing populists cannot run on AI populism because the same billionaires bankrolling those movements are also the ones building the AI. This is precisely the kind of logical neatness that has caused progressives to misread the politics of the last decade.

Donald Trump, funded by oligarchs and tech executives, ran and won as the champion of the forgotten worker. Nigel Farage, a privately educated former commodities broker bankrolled by elite money, has spent his entire career as the alleged voice of the British pub. The contradiction does not matter: it does not need to make logical sense; it simply needs to resonate emotionally. Right-wing populism has demonstrated repeatedly that voters who feel unseen will accept enormous incoherence from a politician who appears to recognise them.

Expect, then, political figures who rail against “Big Tech” while taking its money, who promise protection to displaced workers while voting through tax cuts for the firms displacing them, and who deflect the real question—who shapes this transition, and in whose interests—onto a culprit that costs their backers nothing.

The cost of ceding ground

Right-wingers have made a habit of co-opting issues that progressives left lying around. Patriotism, family, community, working-class identity: each was once available to the left and has been steadily annexed because no one else was prepared to speak about it in language ordinary people recognised.

AI is sitting in exactly the same position. The technocratic centre is talking about productivity gains and responsible deployment. The activist left is focused on existential risk or on resisting AI altogether. Neither offers a populist political programme that meets people where their actual anxiety lives: in the question of whether their work, their wages and their kids’ futures will survive the next five years.

If credible actors do not enter this space soon, they will hand it to people who will use it badly. AI populism is coming. The only open question is whether it will be a politics that actually defends the people whose name it invokes, or another performance in which working people are once again the audience rather than the beneficiaries.

The window to decide is closing fast.