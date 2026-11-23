US Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and US Representative Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) smile together at the US Capitol in Washington, D.C. Photo Credit: Andrew Harnik

AIPAC (American Israel Public Action Committee) has long been the most important part of the Israel Lobby, the most important political lobbying group in the US. Its large financial resources and effective campaigning have enabled it to decisively control the US Congress and Presidents to the advantage of Israel for decades. It is the primary reason why the US provides Israel with $3.8 bn of aid every year, gives it complete diplomatic support, and fights its wars, including against Iraq in 2003 and against Iran in 2025 and 2026, which have cost the US taxpayer trillions of dollars.

AIPAC’s modus operandi is very simple: it provides financial support and assistance with election campaigns to politicians who support Israel, especially to those who are competing against politicians who are critical of Israel or even profess a neutral stance in the Israel-Palestinian conflict. Hitherto, there have been very few in the latter category, but those who have been invariably lose, while those who receive AIPAC/Lobby support almost always win—and go on to do Israel’s bidding (on the Israel Lobby’s role in the US, see Mearsheimer and Walt, 2007; Clifton and Lustick, 2026). This helps explain why Democrats and Republicans, who rarely agree on anything, agree on fulsome US support for Israel—in effect becoming the “Republocrats.” Being a de facto agent for Israel, AIPAC naturally supports the Israel-Iran war on Iran.

However, the grip of AIPAC is loosening; the clearest evidence of this was a year ago in the New York mayoral election when an open critic of Israel, Zohran Mamdani, defeated Andrew Cuomo, who’d been backed by AIPAC and the Lobby—the first time in a major election in the US that this had occurred. Realising this setback could cause a precedent and that its role was beginning to face serious criticisms—with some arguing that it was toxic—in October 2026, AIPAC announced that it will no longer issue endorsements, make direct PAC contributions or earmark funds for candidates. Instead, it was channelling funding via its misnamed super PAC United Democracy Project (NPR, 2026). So, this was just a name change with no intention to exit US politics.

In the US midterm elections, as of 21 November 2026, with 470 of 475 races called, the candidate AIPAC (that is, United Democracy Project) and the other pro-Israel PACs supported won 375 of 423 seats (89%), and where they spent $100,000 or more, candidates they supported won 111 of 132 seats (84%). This shows the astonishing effectiveness of the Israel Lobby—though incumbents on the ballot won 88% of called races, so most of that record reflects safe seats (Who Funds My Rep?, 2026).

However, of the $84.1 mn the Israel Lobby spent on the midterm elections, nearly two-thirds ($55.3 mn) went to candidates who lost. By contrast, in 2022, 69% of its funding went to candidates who won, while in 2024, this was an astonishing 87%. By far its biggest single funding was to the two candidates who opposed Abdul El-Sayed for the Michigan Senate race (Hayley Stevens in the Democratic primary and Republican Mike Rogers in the election, both strong supporters of Israel), amounting to $31.5 mn (Responsible Statecraft, 2026).

El-Sayed, however, claimed that AIPAC had spent $42 mn: in a powerful victory speech, he made the following remarks that have rarely if ever been witnessed before in a US election:

To the Super PACs and special interests who tried to beat us, we are coming for your system of politics. To AIPAC who spent $42 million against us, thank you for giving me the opportunity to beat you twice. And I want to say something here. See, they try to call you hateful if you believe that Palestinian kids should get to grow up in the land of their forefathers, you will not be murdered by our tax dollars. If you believe in equal rights to peace, dignity and self-determination, that’s not hate, it’s love (cited in Rev, 2026).

So AIPAC especially trying to defeat El-Sayed was understandable, as he is openly critical of Israel and has called for the US to stop funding the state; its switching support from a Democrat to a Republican shows clearly that it is not aligned with a party but only with pro-Israel candidates. The next biggest funding ($6.3 mn) was to Laura Fine for the Illinois 9th congressional district Democratic primary, but she lost to Daniel Biss. However, a similar amount ($5.7 mn) helped their candidate (Adrian Boafo) win the Maryland 5th congressional district primary.

What is of enormous importance, and a crucial success for AIPAC, is that Democrats in the House have nominated an AIPAC-supported member, Hakeem Jeffries, by an overwhelming majority (251 in favour; 11 opposed) to be the Speaker of the House—given that no one is challenging him and Democrats now have a huge majority, it is very likely that he will duly be elected to the post in the election of 3 Januaryrd 2027.

Jeffries (nickname “AIPAC Shakur”) is a “Republocrat,” and it is astonishing that someone who enabled the Gaza genocide that began under the Biden administration and does not favour the key policies that were instrumental in the Democrats’ landslide victory in the midterms, which, apart from ending funding of Israel, include ending the war on Iran, universal healthcare (Medicare for all), and money out of politics—it is not just the Israel Lobby that funds (in reality, bribes) American politicians, but large corporations do the same (big oil, big tech, big pharma, military-industrial complex, insurance companies, etc.).

AIPAC will also be hoping that another Republocrat, Chuck Schumer, will remain as the Democratic leader in the Senate. Schumer, a lifelong Zionist, has stated that his “job” is to “keep the left pro-Israel,” referring to himself as “Shomer Yisrael” or “guardian of Israel,” and that part of his job is to fight for “all the aid that Israel needs” (The Guardian, 2026).

Unlike Jeffries, however, he faces a challenge from someone more aligned with the policies that led to their comprehensive victory: Chris van Hollen, who advocates for Palestinian rights in the Senate, supports sanctions against Israel, voted to block sales of weapons to Israel, and advocates for the families of US citizens killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers, as well as against the detention of Palestinian children by the Israeli military (The Guardian, 2026).

If both Jeffries and Schumer are elected, then it is highly unlikely that the Democrats will block funding for the Iran war or see any change in the US’s stance on Israel. That said, Vice President JD Vance stated forthrightly that the main reasons that the Republicans lost were the Iran war, cost of living and inflation, and the current US relationship with Israel (BBC News, 4 November 2026).

President Trump acknowledged the role of the Iran war though bluntly stated that he would go to war with Iran again to stop it from acquiring nuclear weapons. However, astonishingly, he stated that “We’ve ⁠already agreed that ⁠by the end of this year we won’t be paying Israel … Now we’ll help Israel if they need it” (BBC News, 3 November 2026). One must remain highly sceptical that this will indeed be enacted, so it is best to have an “I’ll believe it when I see it” posture. AIPAC and the Israel Lobby would have been mortified by both Vance’s and especially Trump’s remarks, given that they gave Trump an estimated $230 million from 2020 to January 2025 (Track AIPAC, 2026); by contrast, Vance received a modest $167,000. Undoubtedly Israel and the Israel Lobby will be working relentlessly behind the scenes to make sure that this highly damaging policy change will not come to pass.

What was once a taboo—mentioning and understanding the vice-like grip that Israel and its lobby have long had on high American politics, as if this small foreign country thousands of miles away were de facto the 51st and most important state—is now no more. Open criticisms of AIPAC and the Israel Lobby are forcefully and openly made though the mainstream media refrains from acknowledging these, let alone publicising them. Nevertheless, despite suffering some real and important setbacks in the 2026 midterms, AIPAC and the lobby can claim that their hold on the US body politic is still strong, as most congressmen and women are still in their pay. But they can’t deny that the writing is on the wall, namely, that future US elections will see even more avowedly anti-Israel lobby candidates, including leading figures from both the main parties in the 2028 congressional and presidential elections.

References

BBC News (2026) 3 November, Trump says US will stop providing aid to Israel after year-end - BBC News

BBC News (2026) 4 November, Vice-President JD Vance says Republicans lost big because of war in Iran - BBC News

Clifton E and Lustick I (2026) Israel’s Lobby: America in the Grip of a Foreign Power , Atria/One Signal Publishers

Mearsheimer J and Walt S (2007) The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy, London: Allen Lane

Responsible Statecraft (2026) 4 November, AIPAC dumped more than $55 million into losing midterm races | Responsible Statecraft