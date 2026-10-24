Demonstrators leap past a burning barricade during anti-government student protests in Tirana, Albania, on 14 October 2026. Photo Credit: Florion Goga

The months-long protests in Albania have reached a new escalation, with university students strengthening their mobilisation since mid-October.

Concerns about study expenses, poor employment prospects, and low wages have added impetus to a movement that has demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama and urgent action on the widespread corruption weighing on the country.

“Students have brought the Flamingo Revolution into a new phase,” wrote the Solidarity Albania platform. “In a capital where living costs devour 170% of the median net wage, public universities are starved to force youth into economic exile.”

“When a generation rises for its basic rights, the only legitimate response is total solidarity,” they added.

“Tirana’s struggle stands shoulder-to-shoulder with student strikes in France and India, and with liberation struggles in Palestine, Sudan, and the Congo, and elsewhere.”

Police violence brings comparisons to protests in France.

Mass mobilisations against elite tourism projects, the devastation of Albania’s natural resources, and corruption have been ongoing since May this year—evolving in what was dubbed the Flamingo Revolution.

For the past months, demonstrations have continued on a daily basis, Enriko Peçuli from the progressive party Lëvizja Bashkë told Breakthrough News. “Some days you saw more people on the streets, sometimes a bit less, but gatherings continued basically every night: the energy was there.”

On 13 October, when the latest upsurge began, “you could sense in the city that something was going to happen,” Peçuli adds. When students assembled in large numbers near the Ministry of Education and part of the building caught fire, police violence erupted, Peçuli says—and has continued for ten days in a row.

The authorities’ violent response has drawn comparisons to the institutional response to youth mobilisations in France, yet it represents a new element in local mobilisations. During other significant demonstrations, including the student protests in 2018, it was not as pronounced, Peçuli says—possibly indicating Rama’s worsening position.

Ever since the beginning of the protests, the prime minister has tried to deflect responsibility and avoided the protesters’ core demand: his resignation.

When the Flamingo Revolution started, Peçuli describes, Rama tried to blame it on foreign powers. He has named the governments of Greece, Iran, and Russia as culprits for the mobilisations. “It’s only gotten worse with time,” the activist points out. “He’s becoming more and more arrogant; he uses a language of violence.”

“Rage is pushing people into the streets.”

After the escalation of the past days, Rama attempted—in a way—to establish dialogue with the students. This was resolutely rejected, as Peçuli notes that protesters will not agree to anything less than the government’s resignation.

“It’s spontaneous rage pushing people into the streets,” he said, nodding to the event’s decentralised character that some have credited for at least part of the demonstrations’ longevity.

“We don’t have trade unions or big student movements [like the ones in France]; society is generally not organized in the same way,” Peçuli points out—but there’s no sign of backing down.

“Rama might have offered dialogue, but it’s difficult to take that seriously after the past 10 days. After you’ve sanctioned breaking people’s heads, your right to call for dialogue is a bit limited.”organised