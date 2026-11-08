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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
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Amerikans did not vote against war. They don't give a fuck about dead Iranian schoolgirls or leaders of foreign nations assassinated by the United States of Israel, or uncounted dead in Gaza or Ukraine. Or the destruction of Europes' economy or the collapse of our global life support system.

All they care about is the cost of petrol or diesel needed to drive their monster trucks around town.

As Scott Ritter said they have no moral compass.

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