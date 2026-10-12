Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Baker's avatar
Mike Baker
1h

Ian Hislop once said, "I'd pick 'The Life of Jeffrey Archer' as my specialist subject on Mastermind. I certainly seem to know more about it than he does."

Reply
Share
john webster's avatar
john webster
2h

Spot-on. They say you should never speak ill of the dead but Archer was a complete rogue. When we tolerate people like him it is a real sign of how far we have fallen.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture