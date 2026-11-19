Protesters clashed with police in Manila. Photo credit: Noel Celis

The 49th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) opened in Manila, the Philippines on Sunday, 15 November, amid large-scale protests against the presence of US President Donald Trump.

Security forces clashed with protesters, injuring several and detaining hundreds, as they tried to march towards the Philippines International Convention Center.

The protesters, carrying posters and banners with slogans against the US and Trump, the illegal war against Iran, and the proposed Pax Silica project in the country, tried to march to the venue of the summit despite police calling the protests illegal and erecting barricades to stop them.

The Pax Silica is a global project proposed and led by the US. It is envisaged as a global supply chain for AI and chipmaking. The Philippines is one of 26 signatories of the proposed project launched in December last year with an objective to counter Chinese prominence in the industry.

The environmental and human rights groups in the Philippines have opposed the project, as it is expected to cause a negative impact on the environment and may cause the massive displacement of people from their ancestral land.

Student groups, progressive parties, and trade unions also held Trump responsible for the war on Iran, which has caused massive shortages of energy and a surge in the price of essential commodities.

South China Sea code of conduct

The summit began with Philippine President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Junior calling for greater regional unity. On Monday, several regional and global leaders are expected to address the summit.

ASEAN has 11 members: Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, Brunei, Singapore, and Timor Leste. The body was established in 1967, and it has a cumulative population of over 700 million.

Apart from the 10 heads of member states (Myanmar remains suspended due to military takeover in 2021 and its suppression of political dissent), US President Donald Trump, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, among others, are also participating.

During his inaugural address, Marcos Junior also highlighted the need for progress towards the South China Sea Code of Conduct, which he has claimed he wanted to achieve during his country’s ASEAN presidency.

The Code of Conduct (COC) aims to resolve the occasional disputes between some of the ASEAN countries and China in the South China Sea due to overlapping claims of sovereignty. However, it has remained incomplete for years and missed several deadlines.

Addressing the summit on Monday, Chinese Premier Li Qiang also said that his country is looking forward to the early conclusion of the COC, as it will “provide a solid institutional guarantee for lasting peace and stability” in the region, Xinhua reported.

US-Israeli war on Iran

Marcos Junior also pointed out the major areas of concern for the grouping, including the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has caused an unprecedented shortage of oil and energy products in the region.

Because of the war on Iran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, most of the countries in ASEAN who depend heavily on imports from the Middle East, particularly the Philippines and Malaysia, faced massive shortages of oil and other energy supplies, which led to increases in the prices of other essential commodities.

The Philippines adopted emergency measures in March in response to energy shortages. The ASEAN summit in May called for an immediate end to the war and opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

On Sunday, protesters from the New Patriotic Alliance claimed that Trump was responsible for the shortages and the economic hardships the citizens of the Philippines and other countries in the region have been facing for the last few months. They demanded that he should not be allowed to participate in the summit.

The government of the Philippines has deployed thousands of security personnel around the venue of the summit, as several groups have called for similar protests in the coming days.