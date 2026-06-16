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Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
4h

Much of the sequence you so skilfully describe reads like a slapstick comedy with Israels' PM playing Groucho, Trump as the inflated ego leader of the Three Stooges and Starmer the big lump half of Laurel & Hardy. Give Albo a role as the dim, almost silent bit part of any of those terribly dated and barely funny shows of my childhood.

The "Bad Beginnings" your title employs presumably references the terribly scripted 28th of February excursion with the murders of the Iranian leader and his family and an incidental bunch of school kids who were just "extras" with no speaking parts. Most comedy is tragedy deep down I think. Well done Binoy but I'm not sure I can watch another episode.

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