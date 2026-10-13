Demonstrators take part in a national protest organised by Belgian trade unions against the government's proposed budget measures in Brussels. Photo credit: Geert Vanden Wijngaert

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Belgium from 9–12 October, marching against the government’s austerity and militarisation policies, as well as in solidarity with Palestine.

“Four mobilisations, one shared struggle: that of the Belgium of those at the bottom—who refuse to foot the bill for a system that benefits a tiny minority and who refuse to remain complicit in an apartheid state,” wrote the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB-PVDA). “They thought they could impose their anti-social measures without resistance. They were wrong.”

50,000-strong demonstration against austerity

The weekend began with a 50,000-strong demonstration against austerity in Brussels on 9 October, building on months of resistance to budget cuts, anti-labour reforms, and threats to pension rights. Various blocs joined the protest, including the youth movement, who demonstrated against tuition hikes, education budget reductions, and attacks on services they depend on—notably public transport.

“The government is desperately trying to balance its budget,” the General Labour Federation of Belgium (ABVV-FGTB) wrote in their protest call. “And to find the missing billions, it seems to have made a habit of always digging into the same pockets: ours. Yours.”

“If money is needed, the government should go get it where it actually is: from great fortunes, capital income, big corporations and their lucrative handouts.”

The Confederation of Christian Trade Unions (ACV-CSC) echoed concerns about the unfair distribution of the burden envisioned by the De Wever—Bouchez administration. “The budget must be balanced, but the distribution of the burden must also be fair,” the confederation’s leader Marie-Hélène Ska said. “The Prime Minister appeals to everyone’s sense of responsibility. It is time for him, too, to abandon dogmas and clichés and put forward an honest proposal.”

“Twenty months into this government’s term, social resistance remains very much alive,” wrote PTB-PVDA President Raoul Hedebouw. “Many young people are also taking to the streets to protest austerity measures and stand up for their future.”

A protester prepares to launch a tear gas canister during a labour union-based demonstration against the federal government's budgetary measures near the Brussels South railway station in Belgium on Friday. Photo credit: Pascal Guyot

Protests reject complicity in genocide, inadequate climate policies

The following day, Palestine solidarity groups around the country joined the global day of action against genocide and occupation with local actions. Like other European governments, the De Wever—Bouchez administration has failed to take substantial steps to hold Israel accountable for crimes committed in the Gaza Strip since 7 October 2023, causing widespread anger at home.

This failure has gone hand in hand with plans for massive investment in armament at the expense of public services and climate justice policies.

As a result, on Sunday, 11 October, approximately 60,000 people—once again with strong participation from the youth—joined a climate march.

The demonstration’s demands were heavily influenced by the memory of the past summer, when heat waves and wildfires ravaged parts of the country. Due to previous cuts to public services, firefighting forces responded to the crisis in inadequate numbers, with implications for their health and overall response capacity.

“We need a genuine plan to tackle heatwaves, strengthened public and emergency services, and massive investment in public transport, home insulation, and renewable energy that is accessible to everyone,” PTB-PVDA said.

“The De Wever—Bouchez government wants to balance the budget by targeting our public services and imposing austerity,” Hedebouw wrote, drawing a direct link between the government’s cut drive and the state of essential services like firefighting. “But if we cut funding for public services, we will all pay the price. What will happen during the next fire if we have fewer firefighters and insufficient equipment?”

Wealth tax demands

The protests rolled out as the government is trying to balance the national budget. Yet the scale of the response indicates the chosen path will remain contested every step of the way.

Another sign came on Monday, 12 October, as trade unions in the public sector called for strikes and mobilisations to protect these services and the workers who make them run.

“The plans currently on the table are unacceptable to many people,” Hedebouw emphasised. “They see their purchasing power steadily eroding while fuel prices skyrocket. Yet at this very moment, De Wever is proposing a VAT hike, an attack on wage indexation, and further cuts to our healthcare system.”

Protesters insisted the government should design and implement policies that would enable adequate funding for labour rights, public services, and climate transformation—policies that begin with a millionaire tax as outlined by the country’s left.