Demonstrators march through Brussels, Belgium, to protest rising military spending on 22 November 2026. Photo credit: Dursun Aydemir

A weekend of mobilisation in Belgium culminated on Monday, 23 November, in a national anti-austerity demonstration in Brussels. Unions reported at least 70,000 participants.

The weekend began with a successful youth strike against militarisation and conscription on Friday, followed by a peace march on Sunday. On Monday, trade unions called on everyone to mobilise against the Arizona government’s devastating budget plans.

“People are already struggling to make ends meet,” Peter Mertens, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB-PVDA), wrote on the day. “They refuse to see billions poured into US-made F-35 fighter jets while we’re told there’s no money to invest in education or healthcare.”

“And they refuse to accept that billionaires continue to get off the hook. That is why people are angry. And they have every reason to be.”

A staged budget deadlock?

Bart De Wever’s coalition aims to cut at least €10 billion from social security, including healthcare and pension rights, while planning to spend roughly €34 billion on rearmament by 2034.

A mobilisation wave against these plans began at the start of the government’s tenure and has not stopped since. The pressure has won concessions. Federal budget negotiations have now hit a more serious obstacle, as the coalition partners still cannot agree. Weeks ago, De Wever even offered the king his resignation as prime minister, but it was rejected.

Progressive groups stressed that De Wever has used a similar manoeuvre before to pressure coalition members. And while no budget deal exists yet, PTB-PVDA warns that little would change even if the social-democratic party Vooruit secured the concessions it is seeking.

“The governing parties already agree on most of the austerity package,” PTB-PVDA President Raoul Hedebouw said last week. “Billions in cuts to healthcare, another attack on wage indexation, and higher VAT.”

“The real wrangling is over a few hundred million more or less for the so-called broadest shoulders,” he added. “Vooruit needs a symbolic gesture to sell this antisocial agreement. But De Wever refuses even that. The super-rich must be spared at all costs.”

“The problem is not the share of the rich in a €10 billion austerity package, but the austerity package itself. Social alternatives to our budget exist. A genuine millionaire’s tax on net assets above €5 million would raise €8 billion a year. We can also phase out the billions in inefficient corporate subsidies and scale back the explosion in military spending.”

Protests to break an EU taboo

The call to reject military investment at the expense of social justice ran through the weekend’s rallies. On Saturday, about 5,000 people protested “to break one of the great taboos of the government and the European Union: spending billions on weapons and preparations for war at the expense of our future,” wrote PTB-PVDA’s Marc Botenga.

“No,” echoed the student organisation Comac. “We refuse your billions for war and your cuts to education. We choose peace.”