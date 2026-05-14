The protest took place in central Brussels, on Tuesday. The Belgian government has implemented a phased plan to raise the legal retirement age from 65 up to 67 years old by 1 January 2030. Photo credit: Yves Herman.

For the 15th time in 18 months, tens of thousands of people demonstrated against reforms proposed by Belgium’s Arizona government seeking to reduce pension rights, introduce harsher working conditions, and cut social budgets to finance war and armament. On 12 May, “75,000 people filled the streets of Brussels: workers from the public and private sector, metalworkers, caregivers, teachers, public service employees, NGOs, cultural workers, youth, feminist, democratic and peace movements,” stated the Workers’ Party of Belgium (PTB-PVDA).

“What is disputed today is not just one measure or the other,” the party added. “This is about the whole Arizona project: a model where the rights of the working class are sacrificed to give gifts to the ultra-rich and free up more and more millions for war. To this model, we oppose another choice: social justice, respect for work, solidarity and peace.”

Since coming to power, the current administration has proposed numerous measures that trade unions and progressive forces warn would harm the quality of life and working conditions of thousands of people. Among other things, the De Wever-Bouchez government pursued an increase to retirement age, penalties for workers retiring earlier than expected, and reducing protections for night work. Thanks to continuous popular mobilization, it was forced to backtrack on many of these measures—the pension reform, for one, has been postponed again recently.

“The backbone of our society has been pushing back against this government for 18 months now—and with success,” wrote Peter Mertens, PTB-PVDA General Secretary, on the day of the demonstration. “People are rediscovering their collective power. That is something you cannot undo.”

On Tuesday, he added, people were back on the streets “with a clear message to the government: nobody wants the pension reform, nobody wants the policy of working longer for less pension, nobody wants the pension penalty. Nobody wants exploding energy bills while billions flow to weapons and oil multinationals line their pockets.”

In addition to the country’s largest trade union organizations, FGTB-ABVV and ACV-CSC, mobilizations were joined by blocs from all parts of society. “Today we were at the national demonstration to demand an immediate end to measures that are making life even harder for those in the most vulnerable situations,” social services and health centers’ federations reported, echoing growing concerns about income levels and the cost of living crisis in Belgium. “Social services are facing ever-increasing demand under increasingly difficult conditions. This is unsustainable.”

Others pointed out that the erosion of workers’ rights in Belgium came hand in hand with falling possibilities of supporting popular struggles around the world. The organization Viva Salud, working in international health solidarity, wrote: “While the Arizona government is hitting people here with its attacks on our pensions, people elsewhere in the world are also suffering the consequences of cuts to international solidarity. In short, the price for this government policy is being paid by everyone, everywhere.”

The mobilization concluded with an appeal to join a new massive protest in Brussels on 14 June, focusing on resistance to European rearmament and war policies.

“Together, we’ve already forced the government to back down on several crucial issues, such as pensions and end-of-career provisions,” FGTB-ABVV wrote. “Together, we continue to make our voices heard. Together, we continue the fight. Because action pays off.”