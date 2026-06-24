Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with U.S. President Donald Trump during the Group of Seven summit in Evian, France, on 17 June. Photo credit: Evelyn Hockstein

Urban Naxals chronically opposed to the Modi dispensation never tire of digging up one fake issue or another with which to berate the proud, patriotic government. Their latest anti-national mischief is to ask why it is that Iran can stand up to the allegedly invincible America and Bharat cannot. (Never mind the Urban Naxals' claim that this mighty nation has lost all battles it engaged in, some ignominiously beyond sufferance.)

The question they raise—as anyone can see—betrays a characteristic deficiency of scholarship and grasp over facts, however much these unrepentant troublemakers might flaunt their academic accomplishments.

As if reading and writing had anything to do with political and military success.

After all, the capacity of any country to withstand the arrogance of big powers is related to its demography. So where Iran has a population of a huge 98 million people, Bharat is only 14 plus two zeros in contrast. Tell us, which is greater—98 or 14? Although zero was our own contribution to knowledge.

That is one.

Then our civilisational coalescing with Zionism prohibits such ill manners as to cast any sort of harsh word, adverse vote or, god forbid, reckless bullet against that darling of nations, Israel—America’s unshakeable vanguard tail.

No teeny-weeny tail either, since it wags humongous business conglomerates; mighty media behemoths; most noble senators and congressmen; and the mercantile tsars of the Pentagon and the CIA, via the Mossad, in the land of the free and the home of the brave. A performance to be envied rather than derided, would you not say? If only the US of A would bestow the same privileged status on us.

Wretchedly, however, it only plays cat-and-mouse with the Vishwaguru of whose wisdom it seems to have little knowledge or use.

Some coincidence, then, that our honourable prime minister was in that chosen strip of a promised land two days before it unleashed its bombers against those dicey Persians whom, to the best of our information, we have never yet bestowed a royal visit, Chabahar and petroleum interests notwithstanding.

Besides, what of our prime billionaires who flourish off the dollar paradise in order—no doubt—to make Bharat truly great again?

Iran, on the other hand, feels no such compunction, believing herself to be already great enough with some six millennia of warlike accomplishments behind her.

But the urban Naxals will not understand any of this, slaves as they are to pernicious foreign influencers such as the treacherous sore, Soros.

Moreover, these Iran-wallahs take foolish pride in sacrificing their lives for the sake of the right and proper—a tradition so hostile to the transactional genius of an America and of Viksit Bharat—a strategy that makes us so much the front-runner in the accumulation of private wealth.

After all, the Sanatan faith may be the only one that has enshrined a goddess to be wholly in charge of enhancing the material opulence (Vaibhav) of the realm, by which we mean the coffers of the haves.

By contrast, America may be a money-mad nation, yet poor Mammon in their Christian faith is consigned to Hell, where he may be free to pave the streets with gold, as he speaks to us in Milton’s magnum opus, Paradise Lost.

Thirdly—or secondly? I may have lost count in the agitation of my disgust towards the position adopted by the urban Naxals—our military capacities, despite Shri Savarkar’s admonitions, continue to lag behind, while gigantic Iran has cutely been burrowing underground to prepare an arsenal that has truly astounded Shri Trump and Hegseth, his bubbly secretary of war.

Word is that whereas Bharat may still be without a nuclear bomb in truth, Iran already has several, tucked away from the likes of the CIA and the MI6—more reason why mighty America may be terrified of Iran but indifferent to the Vishwaguru, her domestic bombast notwithstanding.

Did we not wind up dutifully when asked to do so in a recent neighbourly skirmish?

Consider also this rumour doing the anti-Bharat rounds: that whereas Iran may not be vulnerable to the Epstein saga, we may have skeletons in the cupboard that admonish us to wiser counsel.

That this calumny is atrocious and unforgivable may not be gainsaid, but, dash it, what do we do with the unfettered loudmouths both at home and abroad who spawn such speculations out of sheer fear of our oncoming greatness, even if the date set for that eventuality is the distant 2047?

Then, most of all, Iran has a Strait of Hormuz; we only have sacred rivers that do not cater to international oil trade, alas.

Petrol has us beat, however crude its sources.

So what leverage may we exercise to cause some instructive check to American hubris?

There was indeed a time when we had pride of place in furthering the cause of peace in the world—a clout now usurped so cannily by a wily neighbour known for anything but peaceful habits of foreign converse.

Last but not least, what government in Bharat may ever ignore the hundreds of thousands of Bharatiyas who inhabit the cities and towns of America, reap rich dividends, or even come to our television talk shows as American citizens, justifying American perfidies in Iran or Palestine?

By contrast, the Iranians have only such intellectuals as Professor Marandi, who cares not a fig about annoying Trump and castigates him for the depredations he has wrought worldwide and for having enhanced the gumption of a parvenu—a mere, 250-year-young country—to unbearable proportions of neo-imperial vulgarity.

Clearly, therefore, our urban Naxals mightily deserve a lesson or two in historical/diplomatic subtleties and in the sophistications that inform world affairs, quite beyond the humiliations Shri Trump may seem to joyfully visit upon Shri Modi now and again—impertinences that the latter swallows like Lord Shiva did the venom from the churning of the oceans.

Even as our hoi polloi, infuriated by Trump’s lack of etiquette, wonder what, after all, it is that Trump and Modi Ji know that we do not.

But till the time we do, what advice might be more inadvisable than to take up arms, verbal, diplomatic, or of another kind (even if our sailors are easily murdered on the international high seas without as much as a “sorry”), against a misbehaving strategic partner?

Thus, if a foolhardy Iran is willing to stand on adolescent pride, let us not be persuaded to desert an America that yet has gold in it.

Which is why we mark attendance at a G-7 even as we preside over a BRICS summit.

A dodge straight out of Shri Chanakya’s bag of invaluable tricks.