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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
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The situation you describe Zoe, is becoming increasingly common around the world. The oppression and exploitation of black and brown people - dare we call this white supremacy?

We are all descendants of, apparently, one woman from Africa - I will cite for instance 'Out Of Eden' by Stephen Oppenheimer ( not to be confused with the bomb guy Robert ) and we are all brothers and sisters as Roger Waters is wont to say.

There is evidence that modern humans ( Homo Sapiens Sapiens) lived alongside Neanderthals ( Homo Sapiens Neanderthalensis ) for thousands of years. Archeological evidence has found occupation sites within 25 klms of each other, although that's maybe a long way if you have to walk.

If we could do it then, what happened to us, when did hatred of the other become so common? Paleoanthropolgy offers no definite explanation nor does genetics, although 'The Selfish Gene' by Richard Dawkins' might come close. I'm now 74 yrs old and I fear for future of humanity.

That rant maybe off on an extreme tangent, sorry'bout that.

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