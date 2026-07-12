Manuel Elías UN General Assembly votes on the necessity of ending the economic, commercial and financial embargo imposed by the United States against Cuba. Photo credit: United Nations

In the UN General Assembly debate held this week on the illegal US blockade on Cuba, China joined the majority of the world’s nations in demanding that the US immediately lift its blockade and end its sanctions.

“The US needs to immediately lift its blockade and end its sanctions and other forms of coercion, such as pressure and threats of military action on Cuba,” China demanded in the debate.

Speaking during a regular press conference on Thursday, 9 July, Mao Ning, official spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urged the US to “heed the call for justice by the international community” and stop “violating the UN charter and other basic norms governing the international relations.”

Despite covert and overt diplomatic attempts by the Donald Trump administration to prevent even the debate on the UN floor over its regressive policies towards Cuba, the General Assembly held the discussion earlier this week.

During the debate, several countries rejected the US accusations against Cuba’s socialist government, calling them interference in a country’s domestic affairs. They also pointed out how the unilateral sanctions and blockade, apart from violating the basic human rights of the Cuban people, also abuse Cuban sovereignty and its citizens” right to self-determination.

Speaking during the debate, Fu Cong, China’s permanent representative in the UN, reiterated his country’s long-held view that unilateral sanctions have no basis in international laws. Without the authorisation of the UN, such actions amount to “hegemonism and power politics,” he asserted.

“No country can appoint itself as an international policeman, nor can any country style itself as an international judge,” Fu Cong said, pointing out repeated US justifications for sanctions and the blockade and urging more and more countries to speak up against such behaviour, as “no country can remain immune” to its effect for long.

Mao Ning also underlined that the General Assembly’s vote on Cuba is yet more “evidence that unilateral and bullying moves find no support” in international politics.

US actions have caused a humanitarian crisis in Cuba.

The long-held US blockade on Cuba and its recent intensification under the Trump administration have caused a crisis in energy supplies and disruptions in various essential services, including health care.

The US measures “seriously infringe upon Cuba’s right to survive and thrive and have wreaked havoc on the Cuban people,” Mao Ning underlined.

Fu Cong also pointed out that “Cuba has suffered accumulated losses of more than USD 170 billion as a result of the blockade, while hospitals, schools, water supply systems, grain storage facilities and other infrastructure related to people’s livelihood have come under severe pressure.”

The UN vote reflects the “extensive international support to the Cuban people for their effort to safeguard national sovereignty and oppose external interference” in their domestic matters, Mao reiterated.

“Chinese people empathise with the suffering of the Cuban people,” Fu Cong said, claiming “China will, as always, provide Cuba with support and assistance within its capacity.”

Mao Ning also reiterated that the Chinese resolve to “work with the international community to firmly defend international fairness and justice and support Cuba in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity and opposing external interference.”

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