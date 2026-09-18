People, including family members of Chinese wartime forced labourers, gather before filing a lawsuit against six Japanese companies with a court in Shijiazhuang in Hebei Province, China, on 16 September 2026. Photo credit: Kyodo

A group of 50 family members and descendants of the victims of wartime forced labour in China filed a lawsuit against six companies on Wednesday, 16 September, demanding compensation for their suffering during the Japanese occupation.

In their lawsuit at a local court in Hebei, southwest of the capital, Beijing, the group are seeking around $55,000 in compensation for each member, along with an apology published in at least 10 Japanese and Chinese media outlets.

The plaintiffs accuse six Japanese firms of being beneficiaries of the forced labour, causing long-term pain, suffering, and the deaths of their family members, Kyodo News reported.

According to Kyodo News, the six Japanese firms named in the lawsuit include construction firm Taisi Corp, mining firm Nittetsu Corp, and heavy industry manufacturer IHI Corp.

Japan occupied large parts of China, the Korean Peninsula, and other parts of Southeast Asia at various times between the last decade of the 19th century and the end of the Second World War.

The Japanese military committed systemic torture, sexual exploitation, forced labour, and other cruelties against Chinese and other Asian peoples during the occupation, all of which have been well documented.

Millions had to do forced labour in the territories occupied by Japan, including hundreds of thousands of Chinese people. Some Chinese forced labourers were also sent to Japan to work in mining and other industries. Thousands of these forced labourers were killed due to harsh working conditions and torture inflicted by their employers.

The rollcall of Chinese forced labour working for Japan to build the Fengman hydropower station in Jilin, northeast China, after the region was illegally occupied by Japanese invaders in 1931. By the end of World War II, millions of Chinese forced labourers had been enslaved by Japanese invaders to toil under harsh conditions at mines and factories in northeast China and Japan. Those labourers were under close watch, suffered inhumane treatment, and many died from malnutrition, illness, physical abuse and plain murder. Photo credit: Xinhua

Compensation and apology for crimes during occupation

The survivors of Japanese atrocities and their descendants have, in different moments, raised demands for compensation and apologies.

In 2014, a similar lawsuit was filed by hundreds of people in a Chinese court against Mitsubishi Materials Corp and others. The case ended in an out-of-court settlement, with Mitsubishi offering an apology and compensation to the plaintiffs.

In China, survivors cite their lack of faith in the Japanese system as the reason for filing the suit in a domestic court.

Japanese courts have dismissed all such lawsuits. A 2007 Japanese Supreme Court judgement stated that all such claims were settled when Japan and China established their diplomatic relations in 1972.

However, China has maintained that the 1972 documents did not denounce an individual’s right to seek legal action. China has also often invoked Japan’s failure to acknowledge its repressive and atrocious colonial period and apologise to its victims in the region.

Reacting to the news on Wednesday, the official spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, underlined that “forced recruitment and enslavement of labourers is one of the serious crimes committed by Japanese militarists during their foreign aggression and colonial rule.”

He urged Japan to “look history in the eye, reflect on past crimes, earnestly heed and respond to the just calls and legitimate claims of the people of victim countries in Asia, and properly resolve relevant issues left over from history with a responsible attitude.”