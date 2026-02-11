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Mark Heffernan
Feb 11

From the summary "Imperial minorities are always right because they (almost) always have the power to transform reality in order to prove themselves right."

The "power to transform reality" that is so often overlooked is found in the (almost) always ignored illiterate imperial claim of authority over money itself. The illiteracy is about the foolish transformation of reality wherein most all are accepting that a unit of measure must be "issued" as opposed to 'established.' No Other Unit Of Measure Is Issued.

So, the 'reality transformation' that first occurs is the assumption that abstract units of representation possess the same characteristics of their predecessor trade goods and that some magical entity has the power to 'create' the abstract units of representation representing nothing but themselves!

Money creation, from nothing and yet turned into a thing of 'value' - Poof! - is NOT a power that anyone actually has, not anyone, not any government, not any bank.

The first premise most people willingly go along with is the absolute illiteracy and illegitimacy of there being these so called "financial powers." WE ALL are the ones accepting the nonsense that the origination of the monetary unit is a magical process of 'creation' by some magical monetary power within government or banking. And we accept this nonsense because we think that the monetary unit is an actual item of 'value'.

When we stopped using fungible physical commodities as 'trade goods' and moved to bookkeeping about the value contained in the goods and services of our interchange, we mistakenly and foolishly and illiterately assigned "value" to the number units themselves using symbols ($, etc.) as though those units were still commodities that had just lost their physical form.

All very mysterious really, the claims of these magical powers. Where the hell did that come from!?

In ancient times the temple priests told the peasantry who came to make their offerings to God that the offerings brought by the peasants were not acceptable to God. The priests told the people they needed to take the coins, that only the priests issued, and leave the Real Goods that the peasants had brought to the temple with the priests, go lay the coins on the altar because that was acceptable to God, and then go home. The original claims of 'authority' about ‘money’ by the temple priests is where the eventual claim of authority about money by government originated.

But the claim of 'authority' is nonsense, and so is the system of money itself; since what is real is the wealth of a people, and money is made up nonsense that the people have been told is real (acceptable to god). It's a long history of lies and deception. It is like unto the miss use of genuine authority as egregious as telling kids lies!

We are not going to get out of this mess while using the very system instituted ages ago to enslave and deceive and steal. And we certainly are not going to solve a systemic problem that is based on illiteracy by moral condemnation of those still acting illiterately within the illiterate system and never condemning the system. That is like telling slave masters they have to be good masters but never challenging the system of slavery.

It seems absurd because it is absurd, yet in this the 21st Century we are still not using an economic accounting/credit/number system that gives direct credit to the doer after the doing is done. Many, many rightly point out that in this country the black slave population that basically built such a large part of this country did not get ANY credit for the doing that they did. Indentured servants of many races and places of origin also have been given No Credit for the doing that they did. Most all of the absolute most critical doing that a society needs done is given No Credit in the system we have today. (child care, elder care, environmental care, ….) And still today the very notion that there must be an issuer of the numbers before The People can give and receive credit amongst themselves persists. When one thinks about how rich a society can be if it does not use banks (or government or temple priests) to originate acCounting units but only gives and receives credit for real doing it boggles the mind to think that we are still borrowing the use of the numbers with which we do our acCounting!

'Never anywhere and at any time in history in the BIble, Quran or elsewhere has money's logical function been defined and specified as is required by any modern information system. This can be done authoritatively with formal information science and dynamical systems theory and practice. Here we have done just that!' - Marc Gauvin bibocurrency.com

We can do something about this by not conceding power to "them" and by reclaiming monetary literacy and bringing these resolutions to every jurisdiction.

https://www.moneytransparency.com/msta-resolutions

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