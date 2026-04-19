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Geoff Bower
Apr 19

Beautiful closing scenario, Binoy! Trump as a (edentulous) aged tiger in this brief scene between set changes... Snarling in his deranged frontal lobe damage! Declare another victory.

I'm just glad that no lives or fossil fuels were lost/burnt in the confrontation.

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