People gather on a street during a blackout in Havana, 16 March. Photo credit: Norlys Perez

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla told Indian activists that the economic warfare and military threats faced by Cuba undermine basic principles of international law and should be a warning to the rest of the world. Rodríguez was addressing a large gathering in New Delhi, India on Saturday, 16 May, organized by the country’s major left parties to express solidarity with the Caribbean nation.

Rodríguez also appealed to the world to strengthen its solidarity with the Cuban people who despite the growing hardships caused by brutal and illegitimate policies of the American superpower have refused to give up their hard won independence and sovereignty.

The gathering was organized by groups such as the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), Forward Block and others under the banner of the National Committee for Solidarity with Cuba and slogan, “Cuba is not alone!”

The foreign minister thanked the people of India for historically being aligned with Cuba’s socialist revolution and their persistent support to the Cuban people. He recalled how the left parties in the country had mobilized to collect millions of tons of food grains in the 1990s to send to Cuba in the middle of the Special Period.

Collective punishment

Despite the current challenges, Parilla affirmed that the Donald Trump administration’s attempts to seek legitimacy for its brutal, barbaric, and uncivilized acts of collective punishment against the Cuban people are bound to fail.

He claimed that the executive orders signed by Trump this year on 29 January and 1 May, calling Cuba an imminent and extraordinary threat to US' national security and foreign policy were desperate lies invented to justify its long held dream of regime change.

Regarding the impact of the tightened economic blockade on Cuba, Rodríguez highlighted that due to the blockade on fuel, essential services such as healthcare and transportation have faced serious complications and much of the island’s population has been subjected to frequent blackouts. The tightening of the blockade has intensified its accumulated impacts and the Cuban minister called it an act of genocide.

One of the gravest manifestations of the blockade’s impact on health is that the infant mortality rate in the country doubled from 2018 to 2025.

Nevertheless, Rodríguez declared that the Cuban people will continue to resist and will never let the imperialist power succeed in its intentions.

Apart from the decades of economic warfare and directly sponsoring violence and terrorist acts in Cuba, the US has now also issued explicit threats of military aggression.

The resolve of the Cuban people must not be doubted

In the face of Washington’s reiterated threats of military intervention against Cuba, Rodríguez argued that this would cause humanitarian catastrophe not only in Cuba but the entire region. He said the US should not have any doubt about people’s resolve to stand up and fight against its aggressions to protect the revolution and their sovereignty.

He also dismissed the imperialist media narratives about the alleged failures of the socialist system in the country, noting that people inside and outside Cuba know that it “is not an inefficient state” but a state which is harassed and under attack in order to undermine the Cuban revolution.

Rodríguez noted that the US “has failed so far [in Cuba] because of the social justice and human-centered socialist socioeconomic and political model” of the revolution and will fail in the future as well.

Cuban families have shown their resilience and adaptability to the suffering inflicted on them by the US imperialism, Rodríguez said, claiming that they are also determined to overcome these challenges and move forward even in the worst case scenarios. He noted that the socialist government is already marching towards self-reliance in food and energy production with the help of friendly countries.

However, the most important resource of Cuba is its people who are determined to work and fight for a better future under socialist system, Rodríguez underlined.