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Jane Peryer's avatar
Jane Peryer
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I heard that on the day of the break out, military intelligence met up at about 1am and agreed to stand down the troops guarding the wall and give the troops a lie in, which an IDF soldier admitted, would never happen, they would never not guard the wall properly. They knew all right. They also knew because Hamas had posted themselves practising with the hang gliders. It wasn't exactly a secret at all. I'm not convinced that Hamas killed lots of people at the Party, partly because they had no prior knowledge of it taking place. When they blasted the hole in the wall, they went through expecting mostly to die. You can see the confusion amongst the Palestinians that they were all alive. They set off joined by others in balaclavas on motor bikes who appeared from around a corner of the wall. Hamas looked confused but off they went anyway. I'm guessing the balaclavas hiding round the corner, were Israelis. So who knows but it certainly isn't Hamas' style. They take hostages because dead bodies are not currency, with as many consequences. I believe they killed soldiers in the barracks because that was legitimate. But the Party we will never know probably. What we do know is that the licence for holding this mini festival was extended the day before it happened, in order that it wasn't over before it happened. I think they fully knew. They sell all this surveillance shit and their economy and credibility in the field depend upon it working. If you ask any Gazan they will tell you that there is no safe place in Gaza and that even the walls have ears. They say that because it is true.

I concluded this was possibly an engineered genocide on the day they broke through the wall. I now believe it definitely was. I also think that the entire soft network was in the know prior to it happening. They all gave the exact same response. Israel knew it was imperative to get that first lie out there as quickly as they did "Israel has the right to self defence" only they don't have that right, except within Israel. They only have the right to repel an attack proportionately, which is entirely different to self defence. Confusing the issue by muddying the waters, is in Israel's DNA. Usually it works for them. I think this time they have gone too far, even for some of their allies.

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