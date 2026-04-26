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Richard Lyons
Apr 27

So good to see a discussion of the importance of E F Schumacher's insights. I am sure I am not the only one to have been waiting for forty years for Intermediate Technology and and the surpassing value of human scale to come back into public discourse.

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