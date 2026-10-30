Dockworkers hold a banner reading “Workers Do Not Work for War” at the port of Piraeus during an international strike against arms shipments to conflict zones. Workers at more than 100 ports worldwide joined the protests on Friday, 30 October 2026. Photo credit: Danai Davlopoulou





Dockworkers across five continents and more than 110 ports launched a second historic international day of action against militarisation and genocide on 30 October.

“We no longer want to work for war nor to pay for it,” José Nivoi of the Autonomous Collective of Port Workers (Coordinamento Autonomo Lavoratori Portuali, CALP) in Genoa said as actions kicked off. “Because the conditions we’re experiencing in Italy today are the same conditions being experienced on five different continents.”

Ports must serve life, not destruction.

The port workers’ actions are grounded in the Istanbul Declaration adopted earlier this year, which analyses the impact of the growing arms transports on work in harbours worldwide. In the declaration and the interventions that followed, dockworkers outlined how this trend comes hand in hand with the erosion of working conditions, including the contractualisation of work and aggressive austerity cuts.

Friday’s actions are supported by roughly 25 unions from Australia to the United States and Uruguay, and from India to Mexico. A notable cluster of ports is located across the Mediterranean, where the first day of action—held in February this year—was launched.

Over the past months, dockworkers from Italy, the Basque Country, Turkey, Greece, and Morocco were joined by others. The expanded list added organisations from Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.

“Our message is clear: dockworkers don’t work for war,” the Moroccan Democratic Labour Organisation (Organisation Démocratique du Travail, ODT) from Tangiers port said at a press conference in late October. “Ports must serve life, transporting food and medicines that sustain our communities. They must be places of cooperation between peoples, never instruments of destruction.”

Demonstrators carry a “Palestina Libera” banner alongside Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) flags during a pro-Palestine rally organised by Italian trade unions in Naples, Italy, on October 3, 2025. Photo Credit: Matteo Ciambelli

No harbour for genocide

A notable emphasis throughout the day is dockworkers’ solidarity with Palestine, including expressions of support from the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement and the Global Sumud Flotilla. “With over 90% of Israeli imports arriving by sea, ports around the world are the chokepoint of Israel’s apartheid economy,” BDS and other organisations wrote on social media. “On 30 October, dockworkers will show that, together, we can break the chain supplying Israel’s genocide, apartheid and occupation.”

While the role of Mediterranean ports in fuelling the genocide in Gaza has been more publicly exposed, the role of harbours in other regions remains perhaps less visible. That is precisely why the participation of dockworkers from Asia in the second international day of action is so significant.

“In the last year, India’s major ports have been conduits from Indian public and private sector companies exporting to Israel’s Elbit Systems factories in Yokneam and Ramat Hasharon,” BDS and others wrote. “These factories manufacture artillery, munitions and ammunition that has been documented to have been used in the genocide in Gaza.”

“We firmly believe that support for Palestine should be channelled through our states, because today Israel enjoys a level of international impunity that allows it to carry out a genocide,” Nivoi said on Friday. “Therefore, we emphasise today that people must mobilise—not only in response to the rising cost of living, but above all to definitively liberate Palestine from Zionism.”

Dockworkers’ action converges into a general strike in Italy.

Italy and Genoa in particular have been key nodes for building trade union solidarity with Palestine since 2023. Conscious of the links between growing militarisation, imperialist drives around the world, and hardening austerity in Italy, CALP and the grassroots union Unione Sindacale di Base (USB) also called for a convergence of local movements—leading to a new general strike.

According to early estimates, approximately 2 million people in Italy responded to this call, including many students and young people. Over the past weeks, as students in several European countries took to the streets, youth groups across Italy have also been demonstrating against cuts to essential services.

On Friday, these groups promptly responded to the general strike call. “The student-worker alliance is growing ever stronger: across the country, students and young people are mobilising—through occupations, encampments, assemblies, and demonstrations—against the government, while also promoting the upcoming general strike,” Marta Collot from the left party Potere al Popolo emphasised ahead of the day of action.

“Labour can stop war.”

While witnessing the continuity of dockworkers’ actions in one part of the world brings much inspiration, trade unionists involved in preparing the day also emphasised the significance of the initiative expanding. Not all organisations were in a position to launch a strike, but they still recognised the importance of sending an anti-militarist message from their docks.

Trade unionists from the Port of Vukovar, Croatia—mapped alongside unions taking part in the day of action—stressed the importance of dockworkers’ anti-war campaigning. Their point was concrete: wars fought elsewhere reshape livelihoods, shipping routes, and working conditions at home.

Yet the struggle is not only for dockworkers to fight, European trade unionists insist. As USB’s Francesco Staccioli pointed out in late October, the struggle against war remains a wider struggle for workers’ rights and social justice. Because of this, he emphasised, 30 October should be taken as a starting point to widen the scope of action further.

“Labour can stop war. It can stop the genocide of the Palestinian people. It can stop imperialist aggression,” he said.