A banner reading “Garvaghy Road Says No” hangs on a stone wall on Garvaghy Road in Portadown during tensions surrounding the Drumcree march dispute in September 2026. Photo credit: Liam McBurney

Since Sunday, 27 September, residents of Garvaghy Road in Portadown have prevented the Orange Order’s Drumcree march from passing through their community. Linking arms, locals and supporters warned that the parade could undo years of progress against sectarian violence in the north of Ireland.

More than 4,000 people signed petitions opposing the march, yet authorities formally allowed it to move ahead. First, the Parades Commission approved a limited procession. Then, the Court of Appeal lifted an injunction imposed by the High Court, paving the way for the march attempt on Sunday.

Negotiations to end the stand-off continued Thursday evening. According to local media, an earlier proposal suggested residents would accept the Orange Order’s legal right to walk down the road in return for the Order choosing not to march. The organisation rejected the deal, insisting on passing through the neighbourhood.

Stand-offs at Drumcree previously used to launch loyalist attacks

Recent events carry particular weight because of Drumcree’s history. During the Troubles, loyalist stand-offs in the area became a notable flashpoint of violence, with effects rippling out beyond Portadown. Following the Good Friday Agreement, the march had been rerouted for almost 30 years.

“The Orange Order organised stand-offs at Drumcree (particularly in 1995, 1996, 1997 and 1998) that were regularly used by unionist death squads as a rallying cry and pretext to launch attacks, block roads and intimidate Catholic families,” Garvaghy Road Residents Coalition spokesperson Breandán Mac Cionnaith wrote in August. “At least ten murders were carried out in Portadown and other areas during this period by those same death squads.”

Speaking to the People Before Profit party, Mac Cionnaith emphasised that the march had been rerouted because of the devastation it unleashed. “I always make a point that people need to remember that between 1996 and 1999, 21 people lost their lives across the north because of killings and murders carried out by loyalists acting in support of Drumcree,” he said. “Several of those victims were our neighbours; they were our friends; they lived in this community.”

Past decades gave the Garvaghy Road community a chance to rebuild, yet the memory of the violence was passed on through generations. “My family moved to England to escape the viciously sectarian climate around the marches,” one resident said. “My aunt went to school with Robert Hamill, a young man kicked to death by loyalists in the midst of the marches.”

“For 28 years, the Garvaghy Road community has lived in peace,” wrote Chris Hazzard of Sinn Féin. “That peace didn’t need a solution—it needed protection. Forcing an unwanted, sectarian march through this area defies all logic.”

“Why did the Orange Order want to march down a Catholic community?” asked Sinn Féin’s Vice President and First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill. “It’s about supremacy, it’s about domination, it’s about ‘we’re in charge,’ and this community deserves better than that.”

“There is no going back; we’re not going back to the days of the past. What I want is to build upon the progress that’s been made over the last 28 years. What I want to do is actually ensure that we continue to let this community flourish. Right now, what this community is being told by the Orange Order and political unionism is that they’re second-class citizens and that their rights can be railroaded over.”

Solidarity messages from as far as Palestine

Progressive organisations, parties, musicians and artists across Ireland have voiced support for Garvaghy Road, many joining protesters in Portadown to warn against the standoff’s possible ripple effects. “The Garvaghy Road community is still living with the legacy of traumatic street conflict and state violence stretching back decades,” the Irish Republican Socialist Party wrote. “This latest attempt by the Orange Order is merely a continuation of that conflict.”

Messages of solidarity arrived from as far as Palestine, where a Gazan teenager wrote in support of Garvaghy Road residents. “I know what it feels like when basic peace and dignity are stripped away, and how painful it is to fight for safety in your own home,” she emphasised. “The residents of Garvaghy Road deserve to live in peace without fear or intimidation, just as every family in Gaza does.”