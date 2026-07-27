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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
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Ed Husic should probably resign from the Labor Party and stand as an Independent. If he truly represents his electorate and it sound like he does, he would would keep his seat by a solid majority and the snivelling weak kneed Labor Party would lose that seat.

I personally think the party political system is the antithesis of democracy and an elected member who actually does represent the voters who elected them should be treasured.

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