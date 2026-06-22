Savage Minds

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I Rose's avatar
I Rose
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Very clarifying! Thank you! Except I wouldn’t call what happened in Gaza “a war” — seems to me it was a settlers’ annihilation genocide for complete take over. Also Jerusalem though occupied, is still a multi national/ethnic city — in negotiating for exclusive Israeli interests Tel Aviv is more appropriate.

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