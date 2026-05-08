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Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
5d

The convoluted drama and absurd antics you relate reminds me of some impenetrable stage play or foreign language film where I am alternately fascinated and infuriated by the direction. Take out my hearing aids and try to sleep seems a good option to protect my mental health!

Some beautiful passages thanks Binoy. When will it be over?

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