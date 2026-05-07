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Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
6d

Beautifully written and thought through for mine. (But I've never been to any African nation.) My Surgeon relative worked in Ethiopia for MSF more than a decade ago and had some amazing experiences. Our daughter fell in love with cuisine from an Ethiopian restaurant in New York and shared a wonderful meal there with us when we visited NYC. Then I returned the favour at a similar delicious event in Western Sydney. I now know some of the history of the region thanks to your cautiously optimistic essay and will search for musical proof of your Afro story.

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