Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
Apr 25

It’s now totally clear who the European Commission represents and it isn’t its citizens.

Rather it is the military-industrial-complex and other big businesses that make good profits - directly or indirectly - from the division and misery that Israel produces.

It has become totally immoral and should be replaced.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture