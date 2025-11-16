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Janet Marks's avatar
Janet Marks
Nov 17, 2025

The writer doesn’t understand how congestion charges work. They free up inner city rods so that buses can run more freely. Sure, wealthy people will pay to drive into Manhattan, but that will pay for more buses.

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