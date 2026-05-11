The aerial image captures the rare flooding of the Sahara Desert near the town of Merzouga, Morocco, in October 2024. Photo credit: Stelios Misinas

In September 2024, intermittent rainfall plunged the northern Algerian Sahara into an almost apocalyptic atmosphere. In just forty-eight hours, more rain fell than the average of an entire year and a half.

Roads collapsed, bridges were destroyed, several neighborhoods around Béchar were temporarily isolated, and families had to be evacuated. The army was deployed for assistance. Satellite images later revealed a striking phenomenon: lakes had reappeared in desert basins that had remained dry for decades.

International media coverage mainly framed the event as a climatic anomaly—a “rare deluge in the Sahara,” according to NASA.

But in a region affected by more than a decade of drought, seeing these waters flow through the Oued Saoura and eventually reach lakes located hundreds of kilometers into the desert raised a fundamental question:

How can a region that prays for rain every season allow such a quantity of water to escape without being able to retain it?

The MODIS (Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer) on NASA’s Terra satellite captured this false-color image (bottom) of the resulting runoff and floodwater on 10 September 2024. The image on the top shows the same area on 14 August, before the storm. With this combination of visible and infrared light (MODIS bands 7-2-1), areas covered by water appear dark and light blue. The shade of blue is influenced by the depth of the water and the amount of suspended sediment. Vegetation appears green. Image credit: NASA

These waters passed through palm groves along the wadi, eroded fragile soils, and accelerated land degradation. Even at a young age, this phenomenon already troubled me: where does all this water go every year when it crosses our region? And why does it become increasingly destructive?

My commitment to rainwater harvesting and hydrological restoration originates from this long-standing question.

In Saharan culture, we learn that water is the source of all life. Yet over decades of urbanization, we have sought to remove water as quickly as possible: channeling it, draining it, mixing it with wastewater, expelling it from living territories.

By trying to expel water from living landscapes, we have ended up turning its return into a threat.

Droughts then became established. And when water finally returns, it violently crosses landscapes that are no longer capable of absorbing it.

This is how I gradually came to understand that drought and flooding are not opposing phenomena, but two manifestations of the same hydrological imbalance. Ethics and economics alike should have led us to preserve these gifts of the sky and to ensure the reuse of wastewater.

But on the ground, in autumn 2024, another phenomenon appeared almost immediately.

The desert began to turn green.

Vegetation emerged in areas previously considered biologically dormant. Where soils were arid, water accumulated in basins and infiltrated the ground. Floods carried eroded soils rich in organic matter.

This event revealed not only climatic vulnerability, but also a latent ecological memory. The Sahara still bears the traces of ancient hydrological and vegetative equilibria, now largely forgotten.

From this observation, this document was born.

Map of North Africa showing areas of notable rainfall in August and September 2024. Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory

It argues that many water crises in arid regions are not solely due to a lack of rainfall. They also result from the degradation of territories’ capacity to retain water through soils, vegetation, windbreak green belts, palm groves, wetlands, and local hydrological and ecological systems.

Modern hydraulic systems are often designed to accelerate water: to drain it, channel it, centralize it, and evacuate it—sometimes even mixing it with wastewater—a sign of a profound rupture between modern urbanization and natural water cycles.

But when territories lose their organic capacity to slow down and infiltrate rainfall, when rapid drainage becomes the dominant planning principle, floods and droughts become two expressions of the same broken cycle.

The 2024 Saharan floods therefore raise a deeper question:

What if the resilience of arid regions depends above all on our ability to retain water within territories in order to allow life to emerge, reactivate soils, and transform the desert into a living environment?

This text explores this question through what I call “Fertile Hydrology”:

an approach inspired both by contemporary ecological sciences and ancient Saharan oasis systems, which regarded water not as a resource to be quickly evacuated, but as a force to be slowed, infiltrated, and cultivated.

The document proposes a set of simple, progressive, and context-adapted solutions for arid territories: rainwater retention measures, flood slowing systems, soil infiltration techniques, vegetation cover restoration, oasis rehabilitation, phytoremediation, small-scale water retention structures, and the regeneration of local water cycles.

It is a plea for a large-scale operation of soil hydration and territorial fertilization.

Water has long crossed landscapes without being able to rest within them.

Palm trees are reflected in a lake caused by heavy rainfall in the desert town of Merzouga, near Rachidia, southeastern Morocco, 2 October 2024.

To generate life, water must meet the soil, infiltrate it, remain long enough to nourish vegetation, recharge lands, and reactivate living cycles.

We must prepare territories capable of retaining water, rather than merely suffering or evacuating it.

This text is an attempt to rethink water, deserts, and resilience in an era where climate extremes are destabilizing arid regions worldwide. It proposes a plan ready for implementation.

The facts are there. The solutions exist.

This document does not propose a distant utopia, but an operational trajectory: a set of concrete, progressive, and immediately applicable measures to rehydrate soils and restore the fertility of arid territories.

The Sahara today constitutes a full-scale laboratory of the hydrological transformations that arid regions of the world will increasingly face.

The phenomena observed in the Saoura Valley and Saharan oases may foreshadow the transformations that many semi-arid regions across the world will have to confront.