Brazilian activist Thiago Avila and Spanish activist Saif Abu Keshek at a court in Ashkelon. Photo credit: Ilia Yefimovich

Israeli occupation authorities have extended the imprisonment of Global Sumud Flotilla activists Saif Abukeshek and Thiago Ávila until Sunday, 10 May. “The court's decision to extend the detention of humanitarian activists abducted in international waters amounts to judicial validation of the state's lawlessness,” Adalah Center stated in response to the decision, adding it would move immediately towards an appeal and demand the unconditional release of both.

Abukeshek and Ávila are among over 170 activists illegally intercepted and abducted at sea by Israeli forces on the night of 29 to 30 April, as they sailed toward Gaza in an attempt to break the sea blockade imposed by the occupation. Since 30 April, both activists have been on hunger strike in protest of their imprisonment and inhumane treatment, Adalah emphasized.

The legal center added that the stated purpose of the two's imprisonment is further interrogation, although no formal charges have been filed yet. During previous hearings, the Israeli state attorney suggested Abukeshek and Ávila were suspected of collaboration with terrorist organizations and transfer of property for a terrorist organization, when they were in fact participating in a humanitarian flotilla—and were abducted outside the purview of Israeli domestic law, Adalah added.

“Both activists remain in total isolation, subjected to 24/7 high-intensity lighting in their cells and kept blindfolded whenever they are moved, including during medical examinations,” the lawyers warned. Since the abduction, the Global Sumud Flotilla and other organizations have raised the alarm over abuse and torture of sequestered activists: over 30 flotilla participants transferred by Israel to Greek authorities required medical attention for injuries inflicted by their abductors—including for protesting the transfer of Abukeshek and Ávila into Israeli custody.

Adalah warned Ávila had been dragged face-down on the ground and beaten so hard he passed out, while Abukeshek had been forced to lie tied-up and face-down on the ship used to transfer the activists. The abuse resulted in injuries visible in photographs taken during the first court hearing. “Thiago Ávila reported being subjected to repeated interrogations lasting up to eight hours,” the legal center added on Monday. “Interrogators have explicitly threatened him, stating he would either be “killed” or “spend 100 years in jail.’”

Through his lawyer, Ávila sent a letter to his daughter Teresa, outlining how the need to stop the genocide in Gaza pushed many parents and activists to take action. “Today over a million children are suffering a genocide, being starved to death, being amputated without anesthesia, and suffering from horrific, hateful ideas, despite not knowing what Zionism and Imperialism is,” he wrote. “I'm sure you miss me too much and all the mothers and fathers of Palestinian children also miss them so much and would give anything to live a life of love, happiness, and joy that every human being deserves, independently of race, religion, ethnicity or any other characteristic.”

“Your world will be safer because many parents decided to give everything to build this better world for you. I hope someday you understand that because I love you so much there was nothing more dangerous for you and for other children than living in a world that accepts genocide.”