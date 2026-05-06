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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
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I dont know which is the more damning here: the obvious abuse of the two principal members of the GSF kidnapped in international waters by the brutal, genocidal regime that is Israel or the lack of meaningful response from the governments of those kidnapped.

What was intended as a show of solidarity for Palestine and its long-suffering citizens has been captured by the pro-Israel lobby in countries across Europe to - effectively - show governmental solidarity with Israel.

This is as shameful as it is alarming.

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