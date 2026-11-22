Anna Liedtke pictured in Cologne, Germany. “There is no reason for me to be ashamed.” Photo credit: Judith Jockel

Mandates of the Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences; the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders and the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967

22 September 2026

Excellency,

We have the honour to address you in our capacities as Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences; Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders and Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, pursuant to Human Rights Council resolutions 59/20, 61/22 and 1993/2A.

In this connection, we would like to bring to the attention of your Excellency’s Government information we have received concerning the alleged violence, including sexual assault as well as other forms of physical and psychological ill-treatment, reportedly suffered by Ms. Anna Liedtke, a German national, following her detention by Israeli authorities after the interception of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition in October 2025.

According to the information received:

Ms. Anna Liedtke was born on 1 December 2000. She is a journalist, political science student and woman human rights defender in Duisburg, Germany, and serves as the spokesperson for the women’s organization “Zora,” which works to combat femicide, sexual violence and harassment. The organization’s work extends beyond a single country and has previously included initiatives addressing, among other issues, the situation of women in Afghanistan. Guided by her declared commitment to consistency and by the conviction that women’s liberation cannot be limited to any one place, Ms. Liedtke decided to participate in the Flotilla after seeing the call for participants in August 2025. Despite having learned from participants in the previous Flotilla about the sexual harassment and strip searches they had experienced, she nevertheless decided to take part, convinced of the importance of the mission.

Interception, search and initial detention

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition consisted of approximately 100 people. The participants departed from Otranto, Italy, on 30 September 2025, and spent approximately one week at sea in the Mediterranean. In the early hours of 8 October, at around 4.30 a.m., they were reportedly intercepted in international waters, more than 120 nautical miles from Gaza, by the Israeli Armed Forces who arrived by helicopter. The participants were searched on the deck, made to sit in the cafeteria of the boat, and subsequently taken to the port of Ashdod, arriving approximately 15 hours later, at around 8 p.m.

Reportedly, upon arrival at the port, the Flotilla’s participants were blindfolded and had their hands tied behind their backs. They were made to sit on the concrete for several hours before being called individually and taken to different stations. Their belongings were collected, and items related to Palestine were confiscated. Some officials allegedly spat at items bearing Palestinian references and mocked members of the Flotilla. Their shoelaces were also cut. One participant, who had an amputated leg, had her artificial leg placed through a scanner resembling an airport scanner while officials reportedly laughed at her. Ms. Liedtke herself was not beaten at this stage, but other Flotilla participants allegedly were.

Following the initial processing, the Flotilla’s participants were subjected to individual strip searches, which male soldiers were reportedly able to observe. When Ms. Liedtke screamed in an attempt to alert others to what was happening, one soldier pulled her through the search area. He reportedly told her that he knew she was German and that he would have treated her more harshly, but that because her government was being “nice”, she should be more respectful. Ms. Liedtke’s fingerprints were subsequently taken, and she was questioned about her personal connections, whether she had previously travelled to Israel or Palestine, and whether she was a student. During the interrogation, one officer reportedly called her a “Nazi slut” and sang Nazi songs.

Later that night, the Flotilla participants were transferred to Ktzi’ot Prison, where they remained until 10 October. Upon arrival, Ms. Liedtke was subjected to another strip search. During the transfer, the Flotilla’s participants reportedly experienced several forms of physical and verbal ill-treatment, including being handcuffed and shackled, blindfolded, shouted at, hit and threatened. Allegedly, the Flotilla’s participants later learned that prison guards had entered their cells and made threats of rape. As the threats were made in Hebrew, they did not initially understand what was being said and another Flotilla participant subsequently translated the statements for them. Ms. Liedtke also could hear screams coming from other parts of the prison. While the Flotilla’s participants were held at Ktzi’ot, representatives from the German embassy to Israel and a lawyer visited her, and Ms. Liedtke reportedly told them about what had happened. Officials from the German embassy to Israel also reportedly contacted Ms. Liedtke’s father to inform him that they had visited her and that, according to them, nothing particularly bad had happened.

Alleged sexual violence and ill-treatment at Givon prison

On 10 October, the Flotilla’s participants were transferred from Ktzi’ot to Givon Prison, where they remained for approximately two and a half days. As the prison comprises multiple units, Ms. Liedtke could not know which unit they were taken to, but people from the Handala and Madleen, vessels involved in previous flotillas, had also reportedly been held in that prison. The guards at Givon were reportedly more aggressive. When Ms. Liedtke was taken off the bus, the guards reportedly pushed her upper body forward and her face towards the floor while holding her hands behind her back and bringing her into the building. The Flotilla’s participants were then taken into a hallway containing numerous cells, with some placed in one cell and others in separate cells.

Reportedly, there was a scanner and a metal detector, similar to those used at an airport, and all Flotilla’s participants were checked. Some were handcuffed together and subsequently had to be separated. The guards called the Flotilla’s participants by name, allowed them to identify their bags, and then placed them in another cell. Loud sounds of the doors, handcuffs and shackles, together with the laughter of the male prison guards, contributed to what Ms. Liedke experienced as an atmosphere of humiliation. When the guards initially showed the Flotilla’s participants their bags, they believed they might be released. Instead, they were transferred from one cell to another for an extended period. They were also called for a medical examination, during which their blood pressure was measured, they were weighed, and the doctor asked about allergies and chronic diseases.

Based on the information received, the Flotilla’s participants were subsequently called one by one into a small “room” separated from the rest of the hallway by a curtain, where the strip searches were conducted. Three female guards with a metal detector were present inside the curtained area. Although the curtain was closed, when Ms. Liedtke turned around, she could still see male guards, masked and heavily armed, standing behind the curtains who were able to watch the searches.

The guards instructed Ms. Liedtke to face the wall and raise her arms so that she could be scanned with the metal detector. They then asked her to remove her clothes. Ms. Liedtke initially refused, as she had already been subjected to strip searches and believed that the purpose of the repeated search was not a security check but humiliation. She remained standing and did not remove her clothes. The guards then reportedly began shouting and pulling at her T-shirt and trousers. Ms. Liedtke subsequently removed her clothes, expecting the procedure to be the same as during the previous searches: that she would undress, “the guards would mock and assault her,” and she would then put her clothes back and return to the other Flotilla’s participants.

While Ms. Liedtke was standing naked in front of the guards, they reportedly held her arms aggressively, despite her saying that it hurt her. She could hear the guards speaking Hebrew, which she did not understand, and the male guards outside laughing. As she was looking towards them, one of the female guards allegedly held her head and face and pushed her towards the floor into a squatting position. Another female guard then reportedly inserted multiple fingers into Ms. Liedke, penetrating her first vaginally and then anally. Ms. Liedke does not know whether the same hand was used for both acts or whether the acts were performed by two different guards. She could hear the loud breathing of the female guards and the laughter of the male guards outside. She believed that some of the guards may have been filming the incident, although this has not been confirmed.

Afterward, the guards instructed Ms. Liedke to put her clothes back on. She recalls feeling very dizzy and not fully aware of her surroundings. The female guards then took her by the hand and pushed her back into the cell where the other Flotilla participants were waiting. Ms. Liedke asked them whether everything had been normal during their searches, to which they responded that they were fine.

Conditions of detention at the Givon prison and release

The Flotilla’s participants were subsequently given prison clothes and transferred to a cell where they remained for another two days. Six people were held in the same cell with no window. The guards would reportedly enter the cells with torches and bang on the doors, waking the Flotilla’s participants approximately every hour, although they did not have a watch. On one occasion, approximately twelve guards entered the cell. They allegedly made the Flotilla’s participants kneel on the ground, pushed their heads down and hit them. A female soldier told them to be more respectful towards the guards. She said that it was her prison and her guards, and that they had never done anything. She added that if the guards had done something, the Flotilla’s participants should tell her because they were all women, although reportedly approximately ten minutes earlier, the same soldier had called them “insects” and “animals.”

Ms. Liedtke allegedly had been on hunger strike since the Flotilla’s participants were taken from the boat and did not eat from Wednesday until Sunday. They were allegedly not provided with drinking water, having only access to tap water, which was dirty. The cells had toilets but no showers. While on the boat, the Flotilla’s participants were reportedly not permitted to use the toilet except every two or three hours.

On Sunday, 12 October, the participants were placed on a prison bus without being informed of their destination. Allegedly, they only learned that they were in Jordan when they were asked to provide their names. They were then transferred to another bus, chartered by a Jordanian bus company, on which all the Flotilla’s participants were brought together. They were taken to the Allenby Bridge, where they waited in a large hall for representatives of their respective embassies and were then taken to the same hotel. The representative of the German embassy asked Ms. Liedtke about her experience, without, however, any detailed interview, and provided the Flotilla’s participants with food and water.

Follow-up and accountability

In Israel, the Flotilla’s participants were allegedly asked to sign a document acknowledging guilt, but Ms. Liedtke refused to do so. She remained in Jordan for one night before being taken to the airport with several other Germans. Reportedly, no representative of the German Government met with Ms. Liedtke after her deportation or took any further action, which gave her the impression that it was not interested in what had happened. After the Paris conference on political prisoners held on 20-21 December 2025, the Flotilla’s participants sent an open letter to the German Government calling for an investigation and for a reassessment of diplomatic relations with Israel, but they never received a response.

The Legal Center for Arab Minority Rights in Israel filed a complaint on behalf of Ms. Liedtke, demanding a criminal investigation. The complaint was reportedly submitted on 1 June 2026 to the Attorney-General’s Office, the Israel Prison Service legal adviser, the National Unit for Investigating Prison Staff - a sub-unit of Lahav 433’s Serious and International Crime Unit - and the commander of Givon Prison. Reportedly, to date, no substantial findings were made.

Without prejudging the accuracy of the allegations described above, we would like to express our serious concern regarding the reported treatment of Ms. Anna Liedtke while in the custody of Israeli authorities, including alleged sexual violence during an intrusive strip search, sexualised threats, physical violence, humiliation and other degrading treatment. Such acts, if confirmed, may engage Israel’s obligations to respect and ensure Ms. Liedtke’s dignity, physical and psychological integrity, and freedom from torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, including in the context of her deprivation of liberty. The reported circumstances surrounding the alleged sexual assault are particularly problematic, given that the alleged acts were reportedly perpetrated by persons exercising authority and control over Ms. Liedtke while she was deprived of her liberty and unable to leave or otherwise protect herself.

We are particularly alarmed by the alleged use of strip searches in situations that, according to the information received, appear to have served purposes of humiliation and intimidation rather than a legitimate and necessary security objective. Such searches, together with other threats, instances of humiliation, use of physical force, and other degrading treatment, raise serious concerns under articles 7 and 10(1) of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and articles 1, 2 and 16 of the Convention against Torture (CAT). We further recall that the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders (the Bangkok Rules) require searches of women prisoners to be conducted in a manner that respects their dignity and privacy, consistently with the requirements of necessity, proportionality, and legality. The reported presence of male guards observing the searches, the alleged sexualised comments and threats, and, most seriously, the alleged sexual assault of Ms. Liedke also raise grave concerns as possibly indicative of the use of custodial power to perpetrate or facilitate sexual violence.

The alleged use of sexual violence, threats and humiliation against Ms. Liedtke is additionally alarming in light of her activities as a woman human rights defender. Where sex-based violence is used to intimidate, punish or deter women from engaging in human rights advocacy, it may serve as a means of suppressing their legitimate activities and discouraging others from undertaking similar work and creates a chilling effect. Such conduct is incompatible with the State’s obligation to protect women human rights defenders from violence, threats and intimidation and to ensure a safe and enabling environment for their work as set out in articles 2,12 and 13 of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders (GA res. 53/144) and General Assembly resolution 68/181, on the protection of women human rights defenders in articles 7, 9 and 10. It is also inconsistent with the protections afforded by the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

We recall that the vessel on which Ms. Liedtke was travelling was reportedly intercepted in international waters, where ships are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of their flag State. To the extent that the interception was undertaken in enforcement of the naval blockade of Gaza, we recall that United Nations bodies and special procedures mandate holders have consistently found the blockade to be unlawful, amounting to collective punishment of the civilian population; an unlawful blockade cannot furnish a legal basis for the interception of vessels on the high seas or for the arrest and detention of those on board. These events, moreover, occurred in the context of Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, found unlawful by the International Court of Justice in its advisory opinion of 19 July 2024; of outstanding arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court on 21 November 2024 against the Prime Minister of Israel and the then Minister of Defense for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza; and of the finding of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory that Israel has committed and continues to commit genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip (A/HRC/60/CRP.3, 16 September 2025).

We are concerned that Ms. Liedtke’s deprivation of liberty may have lacked legal basis, given that it followed the interception of the vessel on which she was travelling in international waters, and that it appears to have resulted from the peaceful exercise of her rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, including through her participation in a humanitarian mission undertaken as an act of international solidarity with the civilian population of besieged Gaza. We recall that article 9(1) of the ICCPR prohibits arbitrary arrest and detention, and that detention imposed as a consequence of the legitimate exercise of Covenant rights is arbitrary per se. We further recall that no one deprived of liberty may be denied the right to have the lawfulness of the detention reviewed by a court, in accordance with article 9(4). Deprivation of liberty in such circumstances may fall within categories I and II as established by the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention.

We are further concerned by the apparent absence of effective accountability following the alleged violations. We recall that, under articles 12 and 13 of CAT, States must ensure a prompt and impartial investigation wherever there are reasonable grounds to believe that an act of torture may have been committed and must ensure that individuals who allege that they have been subjected to torture have the right to complain and to have their case promptly and impartially examined. These obligations are particularly relevant where allegations concern sexual violence perpetrated by State officials against a person deprived of her liberty.

Moreover, the duty to investigate allegations of violations of the rights protected under articles 7 and 10 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) is linked to the obligation under article 2(3) of the ICCPR to ensure an effective remedy. In the context of sex-based violence, the State’s due diligence obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) further require effective measures to prevent, investigate, prosecute and punish such acts. Any investigation should therefore be prompt, independent, impartial, thorough and effective, including with a view to establishing the facts, identifying all persons involved and determining whether responsibility may extend beyond those who directly perpetrated the alleged acts, including through acts of ordering, aiding, facilitating, acquiescing in or failing to prevent or punish such conduct.

In connection with the above alleged facts and concerns, please refer to the Annex on Reference to international human rights law attached to this letter which cites international human rights instruments and standards relevant to these allegations.

As it is our responsibility, under the mandates provided to us by the Human Rights Council, to seek to clarify all cases brought to our attention, we would be grateful for your observations on the following matters:

Please provide any additional information and/or comment(s) you may have on the above-mentioned allegations. Please provide information on the legal and factual basis for the interception of the vessel on which Ms. Liedtke was travelling, and for her subsequent arrest, detention and removal, including the location of the interception, and please indicate whether she had access to a judicial authority competent to review the lawfulness of her detention. Please provide information on the legal and procedural basis for the strip searches to which Ms. Liedtke was reportedly subjected, including the criteria applied to determine whether such searches were necessary and the reason they were conducted repeatedly and despite her lack of consent. Please clarify whether male military or prison personnel were permitted to observe Ms. Liedtke during the strip searches, including the reasons for their presence. Please also indicate whether any measures have been taken to preserve relevant evidence for possible investigation, including CCTV or other recordings, prison logs, or any other evidence that may help establish the circumstances of the alleged sexual assault during the strip search in Givon Prison. Please provide information on whether any investigation is being carried out in response to the complaint filed on behalf of Ms. Liedtke by her lawyers. Please also indicate the authority or authorities responsible for conducting it, and whether it is independent of the persons or institutions implicated in the allegations. Please further indicate whether Ms. Liedke or her representatives have been informed of the status or outcome of the investigation, and whether any findings or measures have been adopted to date. Please provide information on the safeguards available to persons deprived of liberty, and in particular women detainees, to report sexual violence or other ill-treatment confidentially and without fear of retaliation, including access to independent complaint mechanisms, legal assistance and medical and psychosocial support.

This communication, and any response received from your Excellency’s Government, will be made public via the communications reporting website at the 60 days mark. Should Your Excellency’s Government respond within 60 days, both the communication and the response, may be published before the 60 days mark. The communications and responses will also be made available in the subsequent periodic report to be presented to the Human Rights Council.

While awaiting a reply, we urge that all necessary interim measures be taken to prevent the re-occurrence of the alleged violations and in the event that the investigations support or suggest the allegations to be correct, to ensure the accountability of any person(s) responsible for the alleged violations.

We may publicly express our concerns in the near future as, in our view, the information upon which the press release will be based is sufficiently reliable to indicate a matter warranting immediate attention. We also believe that the wider public should be alerted to the potential implications of the above-mentioned allegations. The press release will indicate that we have been in contact with your Excellency’s Government’s to clarify the issue/s in question.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of our highest consideration.



Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Reem Alsalem Special Rapporteur on violence against women and girls, its causes and consequences Andrea Bolaños Vargas Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights defenders Francesca Albanese Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Annex

Reference to international human rights law

In connection with above alleged facts and concerns, we would like to refer Your Excellency’s Government to its legal obligations under the international treaties it has ratified, as well as to broader international human rights standards.

Interception in international waters and the naval blockade

Under customary international law as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, ships on the high seas are subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of their flag State (articles 87, 92 and 110). A blockade is prohibited where it starves the civilian population or causes it excessive harm (San Remo Manual, paras. 102-103), and collective punishment is prohibited under article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention. The fact-finding mission established by the Human Rights Council found the blockade of Gaza unlawful and the 2010 flotilla interception unjustified by reference to it (A/HRC/15/21). In its advisory opinion of 19 July 2024, the International Court of Justice concluded that Israel’s continued presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful and must be brought to an end as rapidly as possible, as endorsed by the General Assembly in resolution ES-10/24.

Arbitrary deprivation of liberty

Article 9(1) of the ICCPR provides that everyone has the right to liberty and security of person, that no one shall be subjected to arbitrary arrest or detention, and that no one shall be deprived of liberty except on such grounds and in accordance with such procedure as are established by law. In its general comment No. 35, the Human Rights Committee clarified that the notion of ‘arbitrariness’ must be interpreted broadly, to include elements of inappropriateness, injustice and lack of predictability (CCPR/C/GC/35, para. 12), and that arrest or detention as punishment for the legitimate exercise of rights guaranteed by the Covenant, including freedom of opinion and expression and freedom of assembly, is arbitrary (para. 17). Pursuant to article 9(4), anyone deprived of liberty is entitled to take proceedings before a court, in order that that court may decide without delay on the lawfulness of the detention. In accordance with the methods of work of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (A/HRC/36/38), deprivation of liberty is arbitrary where it is manifestly impossible to invoke any legal basis justifying it (category I) or where it results from the exercise of the rights or freedoms guaranteed by articles 7, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20 and 21 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and articles 12, 18, 19, 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27 of the ICCPR (category II).

Torture, inhumane and degrading treatment

We wish to recall article 7 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), ratified by Israel on 3 October 1991, which provides that no one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. The prohibition is absolute and non-derogable. In its general comment No. 20, the Human Rights Committee has emphasized that article 7 protects both the dignity and the physical and mental integrity of the individual and requires States parties to provide protection against prohibited treatment, including when inflicted by persons acting in an official capacity (HRI/GEN/1/Rev.1 at 30, para. 2). The protection afforded by article 7 is complemented by article 10(1) of the ICCPR, which requires that all persons deprived of their liberty be treated with humanity and with respect for the inherent dignity of the human person. In its general comment No. 21, the Human Rights Committee stressed that article 10(1) imposes on State parties a positive obligation towards persons who are particularly vulnerable because of their status as persons deprived of liberty (HRI/GEN/1/Rev.1(1994), at 33, para. 3).

The Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), ratified by Israel on 3 October 1991, in article 2 further requires States parties to take effective legislative, administrative, judicial and other measures to prevent acts of torture in any territory under their jurisdiction. Article 16 requires States parties to prevent other acts of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment which do not amount to torture where such acts are committed by, at the instigation of, or with the consent or acquiescence of a public official or other person acting in an official capacity. The Committee against Torture in its general comment No. 2, noted that “if a person is to be transferred or sent to the custody or control of an individual or institution known to have engaged in torture or ill-treatment, or has not implemented adequate safeguards, the State is responsible, and its officials subject to punishment for ordering, permitting or participating in this transfer contrary to the State’s obligation to take effective measures to prevent torture in accordance with article 2, paragraph 1” (CAT/C/GC/2, para. 19).

Violence against women and women human rights defenders

We further recall the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), ratified by Israel on 3 October 1991, which establishes that States have the obligation to prevent discrimination based on sex. The CEDAW Committee, in the general recommendation No. 35 (2017), observes that gender-based violence against women is included under article 1 prohibition (CEDAW/C/GC/35, para. 21). The general recommendation No. 19 of the CEDAW Committee (1992) defines gender-based violence as “violence that is directed against a woman because she is a woman or that affects women disproportionately.” Such violence “includes acts that inflict physical, mental, or sexual harm or suffering, threats of such acts.” (A/47/38, para. 6).

We wish to recall that article 7 of CEDAW requires that States parties “take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination against women in the political and public life of the country” and, in particular, shall ensure to women, on equal terms with men, the right “to participate in non-governmental organizations and associations concerned with the public and political life of the country.” The CEDAW Committee acknowledged that women “historically had and continue to have a role as combatants, as part of organized civil society, as human rights defenders, as members of resistance movements and as active agents in both formal and informal peacebuilding and recovery processes” and therefore “States parties must address all aspects of their obligations under the Convention to eliminate discrimination against women” (CEDAW/C/GC/30, para. 37).

Moreover, the General Assembly resolution 68/181, on the protection of women human rights defenders in articles 7, 9 and 10 call upon states to publicly acknowledge the important role played by women human rights defenders, take practical steps to prevent threats, harassment and violence against them and to combat impunity for such violations and abuses, and ensure that all legal provisions, administrative measures and polices are compatible with relevant provisions of international human rights law. Accordingly, women human rights defenders are entitled to participate freely and safely in public life and to carry out their legitimate human rights work without being subjected to violence, intimidation or other forms of retaliation on account of their activities.

We would like to bring to your attention the fundamental principles set forth in the Declaration on the Right and Responsibility of Individuals, Groups and Organs of Society to Promote and Protect Universally Recognized Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, also known as the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders. In particular we would like to refer to articles 1 and 2 of the Declaration, which state that everyone has the right to promote and to strive for the protection and realization of human rights and fundamental freedoms at the national and international levels and that each State has a prime responsibility and duty to protect, promote and implement all human rights and fundamental freedoms. Additionally, we would like to bring to the attention of your Excellency’s Government the following provisions of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders:

Article 12, paragraphs 2 and 3, which provides that the State shall take all necessary measures to ensure the protection of everyone against any violence, threats, retaliation, de facto or de jure adverse discrimination, pressure or any other arbitrary action as a consequence of his or her legitimate exercise of the rights referred to in the Declaration.

Protection of persons deprived of liberty

The United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (the Nelson Mandela Rules) provide that all prisoners shall be treated with respect for their inherent dignity and value as human beings (rule 1), and prohibit torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment (rule 43). Rule 47 prohibits the use of chains, irons, or inherently degrading instruments. Rule 48 allows restraint only as a last resort, proportionately, temporarily, and where strictly necessary. We further recall the Body of Principles for the Protection of All Persons under Any Form of Detention or Imprisonment, including Principle 1 (treatment with humanity and respect for inherent dignity), principle 6 (prohibition of torture and ill-treatment), and principle 14 (the right to promptly receive appropriate information in the language that the person can understand).

Furthermore, the United Nations Rules for the Treatment of Women Prisoners and Non-custodial Measures for Women Offenders (the Bangkok Rules) recognize the sex-specific needs and heightened risks faced by women in detention. Rule 19 provides that “Effective measures shall be taken to ensure that women prisoners’ dignity and respect are protected during personal searches, which shall only be carried out by women staff who have been properly trained in appropriate searching methods.” Rule 20 provides that alternative screening methods, such as scans, should be developed to replace strip searches and invasive body searches in order to avoid their harmful psychological and possible physical impact. Rule 25(2) further provides that women prisoners subjected to sexual abuse should receive appropriate medical advice and counselling, requisite physical and mental health care, support and legal aid.

Right to an effective remedy

Article 2(3) of the ICCPR requires States parties to ensure that persons whose Covenant rights have been violated, “notwithstanding that the violation has been committed by persons acting in an official capacity” are provided with an effective remedy, determined by competent judicial, administrative or legislative authorities or by another competent authority, and that the remedies granted are enforced. Similarly, article 8 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights safeguards the right of everyone to an “effective remedy by the competent national tribunals for acts violating the fundamental rights granted him by the constitution or by law.” Under article 12 of the CAT, State parties “shall ensure that its competent authorities proceed to a prompt and impartial investigation, wherever there is reasonable ground to believe that an act of torture has been committed in any territory under its jurisdiction,” and article 13 provides for the individual’s right to complain to, and to have his case promptly and impartially examined by the competent authorities.

In its general comment No. 31, the Human Rights Committee clarified that article 2(3) of the ICCPR requires States parties to ensure accessible and effective remedies for violations of Covenant rights, including through appropriate judicial and administrative mechanisms. The Committee further emphasized that such mechanisms must ensure that allegations of violations are investigated promptly, thoroughly and effectively by independent and impartial bodies, and that a failure to investigate may itself constitute a separate breach of the Covenant (CCPR/C/21/Rev.1/Add.13, para. 15). Where investigations establish that Covenant rights have been violated, States parties must also ensure that those responsible are brought to justice (para. 18). Remedies required under article 2(3) of the ICCPR include reparations to individuals whose Covenant rights have been violated. In its general comment No. 31, the Human Rights Committee further specified that reparation can involve restitution, rehabilitation and measures of satisfaction, such as public apologies, public memorials, guarantees of non-repetition and changes in relevant laws and practices, as well as bringing to justice the perpetrators of human rights violations (CCPR/C/21/Rev.1/Add.13, para. 16).

Finally, the CEDAW Committee in its general recommendation No. 35 noted that under the Convention and general international law, a State party is responsible for acts or omissions of its organs and agents that constitute violence against women and must establish an effective and accessible legal and legal services framework to address the violations (CEDAW/C/GC/35, para. 22). In its general recommendation No. 33, the Committee called the States to ensure that women human rights defenders are able to gain access to justice and receive protection from harassment, threats, retaliation and violence (CEDAW/C/GC/33, para. 15(i).).