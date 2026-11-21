Half a million people took part in demonstrations across France on Tuesday, 17 November, in response to a strike call by public sector workers. Tuesday’s strike and protests continued a wave of mobilisation that has shaken the country for about two months.
“Today was the eleventh round of demonstrations since 29 September,” wrote the General Confederation of Labour (CGT). “All in all, in two months, over 5 million demonstrators joined the mobilisation for our public services and against the cost-of-living crisis.”
“Workers continue to demonstrate their rejection of austerity policies, the deterioration of public services and the erosion of purchasing power,” echoed the trade union organisation Solidaires. “Sébastien Lecornu’s announcements at Matignon reinforced the anger and determination to achieve our demands. Meanwhile, the salaries of big bosses are soaring!”
Workers say the crumbs proposed by the government are an affront
While the scale of the mobilisations in recent weeks appears to have dented the government’s stance, trade unions emphasise that the measures ministers have put on the table are far from enough.
“The crumbs proposed by David Amiel and Sébastien Lecornu are an affront,” two Solidaires activists said during Tuesday’s protests. “Five-euro pay raises—barely enough to buy a couple more baguettes each month. Public sector workers numbering in the hundreds of thousands are stuck below the minimum wage. And an index point for calculating pay that remains frozen.”
“Half a million people who took to the streets today prove it—our anger continues to grow, and real solutions need to come to the table.”
Students continue to march with trade unions
High school and university students once again joined the unions’ call to mobilise, underlining the link between workers’ demands for salary increases and their own demands for more investment in public education and infrastructure, the abolition of the admissions platform Parcoursup, and more university places.
Echoing workers who refuse the crumbs offered by the Lecornu administration while management and shareholder incomes continue to rise, students insisted they would keep fighting until their full list of demands was met. “We’re not asking for the moon, just the bare minimum for education,” wrote the high school student union Union Syndicale Lycéenne (USL).
“Our determination is not waning, quite the contrary,” they said. “It’s time to get a political response adequate to our demands.”
Mobilisations to continue throughout November
Ahead of the most recent day of action, high school and university students once again faced attempts to prevent their mobilisation. In Paris, authorities announced that “unannounced actions”—meaning student blockades—would be banned.
The measure, however, was quickly struck down in administrative court, and students are already preparing for new mobilisations over the weekend.
“Many new steps have already been announced,” the CGT wrote. “Thursday, 19 November, a national demonstration of retirees; Friday, 20 November, with the youth’s call for a European day of action; Saturday, 21 November, with a day of mobilisation against the cost-of-living crisis; and Saturday, 28 November, with the international day of action for the elimination of gender-based violence.”
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When it comes to money I think it is important to stay focused on the subjugation and domination of the 'Euro-populace' that was already in place by the time those Euro peoples landed on the African and American continents.
And it is equally important to recognize that the 'means to subjugate' the populace depended on the illiteracy of that population about numbers, abstract representation, and "declared" powers within that illiteracy. However, the 'imperial powers' behind colonialism are also illiterate. Their declarations about 'what shall be money' are illiterate. And unless that illiteracy is called out it becomes impossible to challenge the notion of "taxes in the form of the (illiterate) issuance."
The entire colonized world takes for granted the (illiterate) imperial government claim to have powers to create (from nothing) the currency unit, that that unit is both an item of value and a unit of measure at the same time, and that that 'issued' currency constitutes a legitimate form of one's societal contribution - taxes. All this came to the Americas and the rest of the Euro colonized world as a fully developed packaged system that was already running in the imperial feudal EuroZone and other places on the planet.
Native culture can challenge these assertions on a number of powerful grounds. I think it is important to remain within the process focused on what is literate vs illiterate. Another way to say that is to focus on what is real vs what is not.
Within the realm of 'paying taxes' any/every Native Community already knew about societal contribution. Their entire social structure depended on that. Every social structure depends on participation and contribution. But the imperial structures brought with them a forced and directed contribution system intentionally based on illiteracy AND the expectation that the populace would not ever figure out that money (long before it is imposed as a form of tax payment) - as defined and imposed by the imperialist - is not rational, is not logical, cannot be made to work for The People, is not even real.
What is now the case is that the arguing within the body politic and within the legal system and within the realm of colonial economics is that the illiteracy and fallaciousness of the monetary unit goes unchallenged.....And from that illiterate and impossible starting point even good hearted and well intended people are still attempting to make things work.
We will not break this bondage while leaving unchallenged the illogical and illiterate assumptions about money itself that the society continues to use. The core assumption must be destroyed. After that the rest all falls away into dust.
The MSTA is working on this problem for many years now. We are sure that the core illiteracy of the very definition of money can be demonstrated using the systems of science and math and logic that 'the west' is so keen to suggest backs up their economic and governing agencies. Here are some of the works presented by the MSTA: https://bibocurrency.com/index.php/downloads-2
chrome-extension://efaidnbmnnnibpcajpcglclefindmkaj/https://www.moneytransparency.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/MSTA_Layer1_The_Ruler_EN_v2.pdf
What is it with the modern day peasant uprisings that seem to only be begging "the authorities" to do something different?? I am sure there are other layers to this, but the whole 'educational' (indoctrination) system takes kids from early ages and makes them believe shit that cannot be true and also makes them think that they have no power of their own when they have to ask permission to go to the bathroom since they were 5 years old! So we have a lot to fix in getting people to reclaim their own abilities and capacities.
When the populace thinks that their own activity (like all that needs to be done for the environment or anything else that wants to be genuinely freely initiated) can be restricted/controlled by the magical pre-creation of the abstract units of acCount that will be used to acCount for their own activity, then they are truly illiterate and have voluntarily subjugated themselves and their own enterprise to whomever "creates" these magical units of acCount.
But here is a solution that would stop all that dead in its tracks.
https://www.moneytransparency.com/msta-resolutions
https://www.moneytransparency.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/MSTA_V16_EN.html
Why are we fighting over the effects and not against the cause?
THE LONGEST STANDING ERROR IN HISTORY: A PUBLIC POLICY BLUEPRINT DISTINGUISHING REAL FROM PHANTOM VALUE
by Marc Gauvin McNeill (Author) Format: Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0HDLJ2S9Z?lv=shuf&bestFormat=true&social_share=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_Y0Q1N06K9B085XG74G7V&channelId=704&ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_Y0Q1N06K9B085XG74G7V&plpRedirect=mhFallback