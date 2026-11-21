Protestors wear masks as they march during a demonstration calling out issues for public sector wage increases, the cost of living and better school conditions in Paris, Tuesday, 17 November 2026. Photo credit: Aurelien Morissard

Half a million people took part in demonstrations across France on Tuesday, 17 November, in response to a strike call by public sector workers. Tuesday’s strike and protests continued a wave of mobilisation that has shaken the country for about two months.

“Today was the eleventh round of demonstrations since 29 September,” wrote the General Confederation of Labour (CGT). “All in all, in two months, over 5 million demonstrators joined the mobilisation for our public services and against the cost-of-living crisis.”

“Workers continue to demonstrate their rejection of austerity policies, the deterioration of public services and the erosion of purchasing power,” echoed the trade union organisation Solidaires. “Sébastien Lecornu’s announcements at Matignon reinforced the anger and determination to achieve our demands. Meanwhile, the salaries of big bosses are soaring!”

Workers say the crumbs proposed by the government are an affront

While the scale of the mobilisations in recent weeks appears to have dented the government’s stance, trade unions emphasise that the measures ministers have put on the table are far from enough.

“The crumbs proposed by David Amiel and Sébastien Lecornu are an affront,” two Solidaires activists said during Tuesday’s protests. “Five-euro pay raises—barely enough to buy a couple more baguettes each month. Public sector workers numbering in the hundreds of thousands are stuck below the minimum wage. And an index point for calculating pay that remains frozen.”

“Half a million people who took to the streets today prove it—our anger continues to grow, and real solutions need to come to the table.”

Students continue to march with trade unions

High school and university students once again joined the unions’ call to mobilise, underlining the link between workers’ demands for salary increases and their own demands for more investment in public education and infrastructure, the abolition of the admissions platform Parcoursup, and more university places.

Echoing workers who refuse the crumbs offered by the Lecornu administration while management and shareholder incomes continue to rise, students insisted they would keep fighting until their full list of demands was met. “We’re not asking for the moon, just the bare minimum for education,” wrote the high school student union Union Syndicale Lycéenne (USL).

“Our determination is not waning, quite the contrary,” they said. “It’s time to get a political response adequate to our demands.”

Mobilisations to continue throughout November

Ahead of the most recent day of action, high school and university students once again faced attempts to prevent their mobilisation. In Paris, authorities announced that “unannounced actions”—meaning student blockades—would be banned.

The measure, however, was quickly struck down in administrative court, and students are already preparing for new mobilisations over the weekend.

“Many new steps have already been announced,” the CGT wrote. “Thursday, 19 November, a national demonstration of retirees; Friday, 20 November, with the youth’s call for a European day of action; Saturday, 21 November, with a day of mobilisation against the cost-of-living crisis; and Saturday, 28 November, with the international day of action for the elimination of gender-based violence.”