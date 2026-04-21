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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
Apr 22

Thanks for this. As a Palestine-supporting Englishman living in France - and ‘rurally disconnected’ from the national discourse on Israel’s totally unacceptable behavior - I was heartened to see just how far the ‘justice for Palestine’ movement has come in Europe and in France in particular.

Israel is a pariah state and needs to be ostracized at all levels. Only then will it be possible to bring pressure on it to submit itself to the kind of justice imposed on Nazi war criminals after WW2. And only then will the threat of pan-European authoritarian Zionist control start to recede.

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