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William Arthur Engels
Apr 23

JS Mill can also be considered a fraudster, due to his status as a colonial official in the British East India joint-stock corporation, as well as his writings celebrating imperialism as the white man's burden. I wish texts like On Liberty could be read as written, but history is still a nightmare from which I am trying to wake up.

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