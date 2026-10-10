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Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)'s avatar
Rebecca Lee (maybeitsmercury)
2h

It was the same in 1968. And in 1969 when I was a student in Paris. Why they covered up all those "pavés" with ashphalt. I got whacked by a CRS when I was just downtown going to the movies. It had a big influence on my whole world view going forward.

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