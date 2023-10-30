Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sian Siro's avatar
Sian Siro
Oct 30, 2023

So much wrong with this I can't begin. Is colonialism only in places you care about, from Europeans/whites? Is there no other history? Procrustean bed. Jam it all in to suit your own farcical sob story.

Just start here:

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2023/10/decolonization-narrative-dangerous-and-false/675799/

Then contextualize the region of Palestine, and realize, actors act in their interests, always. Its not in Israel's interest to have 1000 innocents killed on Saturdays....

Reply
Share
Pearl Red Moon's avatar
Pearl Red Moon
Oct 31, 2023

There were no Palestinians on November 9th, 1917 when the Balfour Declarations were communicated to Lord Rothschild. There was a region historically nominated “Palestine” where a wide variety of nationalities, ethnicities and tribal peoples lived. They were mainly Jews and Arabs and not a single one of them lived in a state called Palestine, as it was yet to be created. In 1917 the region adjacent to Gaza was part of the Turkish Ottoman Empire (a “colonialist” empire! Shock horreurs! we are not supposed to acknowledge non white humans actually invaded other territories and forcibly assimilated them. BIPOC cannot be racist/colonist due to the colour of their skin). The Ottomans and their ally Germany were defeated militarily by the end of WW1. The Balfour Declarations instigated The British Mandate of Palestine and all the peoples of the region were intended to stay living there. No one was “ethnically cleansed” or told to leave.

As for your statement “The rights of the vast majority of Arab and Christian Palestinians were recognized, but from the outset they were denied the “universal” principles that the US was proposing at the end of the First World War: the right to self-determination and the right to democracy.” Ironically, this is exactly the situation that Hamas has put Palestinian citizens in since 2006. Contrast that with the reality that Israel is a functioning democracy. It seems Arabs prefer being citizens of nation states that don’t have democracy and self determination.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture