Students participate in a nationwide “Schulstreik” (school strike) protest in Germany, marching behind banners and signs reading “Wir sind KEIN Kanonenfutter” (”We are NOT cannon fodder”) to oppose the reintroduction of mandatory military service and government militarisation. Photo credit: Schulstreik gegen Wehrpflicht





Thousands of students across Germany were once again on strike against conscription and militarisation on Friday, 25 September. Actions took place in at least 100 localities as young people demanded a sharp turn from the government’s chosen path.

“We don’t want to be forced into military service, and we don’t want to go to war,” the students wrote in a declaration after their last strike in May.

This is the fourth time students have exchanged classrooms for streets since the end of 2025. The mobilisation has strengthened its resistance to the Merz administration’s plans to build the “strongest conventional army in Europe”—including by drawing more people into the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces.

While authorities insist military recruitment remains voluntary, students have warned of a clear tendency toward outright conscription. Local strike committees and activists also emphasised the widespread repression ahead of actions. This included scheduling of exams on strike days and locking in students on school grounds, they pointed out.

Billions for the Bundeswehr, cuts for schools and youth services

Over recent months, the government has sent thousands of questionnaires to map voluntary interest in joining the armed forces. According to German media, the response has been underwhelming: tens of thousands of students have disclaimed no interest whatsoever. Not even a multi-million-euro budget allocated to promoting the army has been able to shake this opinion.

“They sell us war service as an ‘adventure’ while we know that what awaits us is coercion, humiliation, sexism, right-wing extremism, and racism,” the student declaration adds.

Instead of taking the message seriously, authorities recently advanced the implementation of medical checks among their targeted population, drawing further frustration from students.

“We don’t want compulsory questionnaires, fines, draft physical examinations, conscription assessment centres across the country, nor planned integration of the Federal Volunteer Service into military service,” they wrote. “These are means to prepare the reintroduction of the draft and thus another war originating from Germany.”

“In case of conscription, we’ll be trained as cannon fodder, forced into the trenches,” students added. “War costs us our lives, while corporations like Rheinmetall make record profits.”

Students on strike have expressed solidarity with other ongoing struggles against militarisation and budget cuts. They stated they would join peace demonstrations planned for early October in Berlin and Stuttgart, as well as a trade union-backed mobilisation against budget cuts on Saturday, September 26.

Their decision reflects the widespread understanding that youth and education services are among those impacted by this round of austerity. According to junge Welt, the federal ministry responsible for education will face close to €1 billion in cuts—while €140 billion will be made available for so-called defence in 2027.

“Every tank, every rocket we pay for with dilapidated schools and social cuts,” students remarked.