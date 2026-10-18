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unwarranted
3h

Apart from the former autoworkers who are thinking of themselves, the German people should recognize that retooling the automobile industry to become a weapons industry is a recipe for a war economy, which any honest American can attest is an excuse to transfer public wealth to private profit.

Unions have been neutered in the West, and they can’t be regarded as politically honest. The youth of Germany deserve a future with options, and a war economy will preempt all public needs. This is push by the German elites is as predictable as it is pathetic.

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