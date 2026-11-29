The German pocket battleship (heavy cruiser) Admiral Graf Spee burns and sinks after being scuttled by her crew outside Montevideo harbour in the Río de la Plata estuary, Uruguay, on 17 December 1939, following the Battle of the River Plate. Photo credit: Imperial War Museums

The only way the NATO powers can avoid humiliating proxy war defeat in Ukraine is to globalise the conflict.

While they send events spinning catastrophically towards a nuclear WWIII, in irrelevant London, the “Prime Minister” and “Leader of the Opposition” argue about moronic influencers singing ditties about sanitary pads in Downing Street. That is as clear a demonstration of the redundancy of “liberal democracy” as could be imagined.

The politicians want to be friends with young TikTokers because that is current popular culture. When I was a child, the popular culture of the day was the war film. A high proportion of cinematic offerings were “based on fact” films of British heroism in WWII, which constituted an even higher proportion of those shown on TV.

There were a few—Ice Cold on Alex, In Which We Serve, The Battle of the River Plate, Albert RN, Reach for the Sky, Sink the Bismark! being examples—which were shown repeatedly. Virtually everybody of my generation knows them. Remember, television only had two channels, and there was no internet.

The Battle of the River Plate had bits about diplomacy that were boring to me as a child. In particular, it kept banging on about the Hague Convention.

The film tells the true story of the German pocket battleship Graf Spee and its battle with three British cruisers, Ajax, Achilles and Exeter, after which it reached Uruguayan neutral territorial waters where the British could not legally attack. While the Graf Spee was in Montevideo harbour, the British delivered two Diplomatic Notes (or “demarches”) to the Uruguayan government pointing out that under the Hague Convention a belligerent vessel could not remain in a neutral port more than 24 hours.

The Hague Convention (1907)

Article 1.

Belligerents are bound to respect the sovereign rights of neutral Powers and to abstain, in neutral territory or neutral waters, from any act which would, if knowingly permitted by any Power, constitute a violation of neutrality. Art. 2.

Any act of hostility, including capture and the exercise of the right of search, committed by belligerent war-ships in the territorial waters of a neutral Power, constitutes a violation of neutrality and is strictly forbidden.

The film is surprisingly accurate in the detail.

In the end the Graf Spee scuttled, having been fooled to believe a much larger naval force was awaiting.

But the key point is that the British fully accepted that they could not attack the Graf Spee in neutral territorial waters, as is indeed international law. At no point in the discussions did they ever threaten to attack the Graf Spee in Montevideo, even if she overstayed. They merely asked the Uruguayan authorities to act.

That is established international law. You may not, in any circumstances, attack a vessel in a neutral port.

Ukraine therefore was in clear breach of international law when it attacked the Russian warship Merkury in Benghazi Harbour. The 1907 Hague Convention remains part of international law. Whether the Merkury was shelled, bombed or hit by drones is irrelevant to the principle.

Libya has been a fractured state since its effective destruction and desolation by NATO. It is however absolutely essential to note that its internationally recognised government has unreservedly condemned this attack on its sovereign territory, as well as the de facto authorities in Benghazi.

There is no argument that Ukraine had the agreement of the recognised government.

There are those who argue that, by permitting the Merkury to stay for over 24 hours, Benghazi had forfeited its neutrality under Article 12 of the Hague Convention. But that is not what the Convention says, and nothing in the Convention makes conditional the absolute bar on attacks in neutral ports in Articles 1 and 2.

In Montevideo the British request to the Uruguayans was to impound the Graf Spee if it did not comply. At no stage did they contemplate an attack in Uruguayan waters.

The activity of paid trolls and bots on social media over the Ukraine war has been ramped up to an extraordinary level. The instant appearance of hundreds of them ready armed with entirely bogus international law talking points was very striking in this case. NATO trolls all over social media are quoting the San Remo Manual as though it says something different. It does not. San Remo is a manual, a guide to practice, not a treaty, and unsurprisingly it simply restates the Hague Convention principles as accepted international law:

Paragraph 15

Within and over neutral waters, including neutral waters comprising an international strait and waters in which the right of archipelagic sea lanes passage may be exercised, hostile actions by belligerent forces are forbidden.

A neutral State must take such measures as are consistent with Section II of this Part, including the exercise of surveillance, as the means at its disposal allow, to prevent the violation of its neutrality by belligerent forces. Paragraph 16

Hostile actions within the meaning of paragraph 15 include, inter alia:

(a) attack on or capture of persons or objects located in, on or over neutral waters or territory;

(b) use as a base of operations, including attack on or capture of persons or objects located outside neutral waters, if the attack or seizure is conducted by belligerent forces located in, on or over neutral waters;

(c) laying of mines; or

(d) visit, search, diversion or capture.

San Remo does contain a provision at Paragraph 22 which suggests that a belligerent vessel may be attacked in neutral waters if it poses a “serious and immediate threat.” But the notion that the Merkury was a serious and immediate threat to Ukraine while anchored in Benghazi harbour is evident nonsense: even without addressing the fact that San Remo is not settled law on this point.

A more crucial fact is that there are five Ukrainian Navy vessels anchored in Portsmouth naval base and have been for some months. If it is legal for Ukraine to attack the Merkury in Benghazi, then it is legal for Russia to attack the Ukrainians in Portsmouth. The Ukrainians also have overstayed the 24 hours allowed in a neutral port in the Hague Convention.

Ukrainian Vessels in Portsmouth

Which raises the question, does the UK actually consider itself at war with Russia? Is the UK arguing it is not neutral in the war? There is no such thing in international law as an allied non-belligerent in this context. If the UK is saying it is not neutral, then Russia has the right to attack the vessels. If the UK is saying it is neutral, then it has to ask the vessels to leave. The stupidity of the British political elite in not caring how far they antagonise Russia could have the most extreme consequences imaginable.

Then consider that Ukraine has also had these last week Russian vessels, both military and cargo, in the Baltic Sea between St Petersburg and Kaliningrad. It is a deliberate and concerted attempt to widen the theatre of war. In an important sense it follows on from the Ukrainian destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline, with its devastating effect on the German and wider European economies.

The united front by the entire Western media and political class telling us that Russia blew up the Nord Stream pipeline—and then the utterly shameless lack of correction once the truth became known—is perhaps the most striking recent example of the Big Lie bubble in which Western populations live.

Part of the big lie is that any of these operations have been carried out by Ukraine on its own. The idea that Ukraine brought remote drone vessels and aircraft into the Western Mediterranean from the Black Sea through the Bosphorus unaided and had the logistic ability to prepare them for that attack and the precise targeting information on the Merkury is utter nonsense. This was a NATO proxy operation.

Ukraine is developing from a NATO proxy on Russia’s western front to a NATO proxy against Russia worldwide. The “Ukrainian” Nazi units assisting rebel groups in Mali and Niger are supplied and organised by French and USA intelligence and special forces. When the war in Ukraine eventually draws to a close, we are going to find that the use of Ukrainian proxies for Western black operations is a feature for years to come.

Rent-a-Nazi.

Ukraine is cooperating with Israel on drone and surveillance technologies. Zelensky once revealed that his goal was for Ukraine to become an Israel in Europe. It is indeed becoming exactly that, in terms of an undemocratic militaristic state (and that really is what he was explicitly saying) acting to project power into a much wider region.

Russia has reacted to all of this with remarkable restraint and focus. Can you imagine how Trump would have reacted to attacks on US ships in the Mediterranean and Baltic? The Burnhams of this world continue to fiddle about blithely with influencers and images, apparently confident that Putin has infinite patience and can never be pushed too far.