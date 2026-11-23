US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev converse on a red sofa during their first bilateral summit at Fleur d’Eau in Versoix (near Geneva), Switzerland, on 19 November 1985. Seated and standing around them are key officials and interpreters, including US Secretary of State George Shultz (far right), Soviet Foreign Minister Eduard Shevardnadze (seated next to Shultz), White House Chief of Staff Donald Regan (standing third from right in white shirt/red tie), and Soviet interpreter Pavel Palazhchenko (standing third from right taking notes). Photo Credit: Pete Souza

On 19 November, in Shenzhen, the presidents of China, Russia and the United States met together for the first time in history and issued a Declaration Toward Peace. They reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, agreed to a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks, and committed to reform the United Nations so that it can fulfill its mission of peace and security. These three countries hold about nine-tenths of the world’s nuclear warheads, and since New START expired on 5 February, the two largest arsenals have been without any treaty limits for the first time since 1972. One might have expected a sigh of relief in the editorial offices of New York, Washington, and London.

One would have been mistaken. The New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times, echoed by Reuters, responded with scorn and alarm. Horror, horror: peace may be at hand. The danger to the world, we learn, is not a nuclear arms race without treaty limits, nor a war in the Gulf that has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz since February, nor a war in Ukraine now in its fifth year. The danger is that the American president sat at a round table with the presidents of China and Russia and was polite to them.

Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent of the Times, reported with evident distaste that the president offered “hugs and arm pats and broad smiles to the autocrats.” His colleagues Katie Rogers and David Sanger lamented that the summit lifted Putin out of his status as a global pariah, as if wars end sooner when the leaders of the warring sides are forbidden to speak. When Xi called for the elimination of nuclear weapons, the Times dismissed it as “a utopian goal.” Yet the United States, Russia, and China are bound by Article VI of the Non-Proliferation Treaty to negotiate in good faith toward nuclear disarmament. What the Times calls utopian is a legal obligation of the United States.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board, under the headline “ Nuclear Peace in Our Time. Not,” dismissed the declaration as “diplomatic pabulum.” Its own recipe for nuclear peace was a crash program to speed up a low-yield, sea-launched nuclear cruise missile, and its best nonproliferation project was to win the war against Iran convincingly. In short, the way to reduce nuclear danger is to build more nuclear weapons, and the way to prevent proliferation is to keep bombing a country that does not possess them. This is the war that closed the Strait of Hormuz and that American voters repudiated in this month’s midterm elections.

Hillary Clinton, writing in the Times, said that a strong president would have issued demands to Putin and warned Xi. She urged Congress to help Ukraine use Starlink to target ballistic missile launchers inside Russia. She closed with the familiar formula of America’s wars: “This is a time for action, not appeasement.” Her own record of action includes her 2002 Senate vote to authorize the invasion of Iraq and her championing, as secretary of state, of the 2011 NATO bombing of Libya, which went far beyond its UN mandate to protect civilians and left behind a shattered country. In Mrs. Clinton’s vocabulary, helping to guide strikes inside the world’s largest nuclear power is strategy, and talking with its president is appeasement.

The Washington Post outdid them all. Its main report said that the three leaders reached one major agreement, an effort “to further unravel the international system of cooperation” built after World War II. The centerpiece of that agreement is a commitment to reform the United Nations so that it can fulfill its Charter. Ned Price, a former Biden administration diplomat, told the Post that the three leaders were discarding the rules of the road that had served liberal democracies for eighty years. Those rules include the NATO bombing of Serbia in 1999 without Security Council authorization, the invasion of Iraq in 2003 on false pretenses, the overthrow of Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, the CIA’s covert program arming rebels to topple the government of Syria, 20 years of war in Afghanistan, repeated US vetoes of Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza while American bombs fell on Gaza, and now a war against Iran launched without any Security Council authorization. The Post conceded, in a single sentence, that critics have long noted that Washington intervened in other nations when it saw fit. That is one way to put it.

A second Post article devoted itself to the seating chart. Xi sat in the center facing the cameras, with Trump and Putin in profile, and a former Biden official warned of a China-centered order. So the latest threat to Western civilization is that the host of the summit sat in the host’s chair. The article omitted that China’s economy is already about one-third larger than America’s at purchasing-power parity, or that China’s manufacturing output is roughly twice that of the United States. The real problem is Washington’s assumption that it must sit at the head of every table.

The Financial Times delivered its verdict before the summit had even taken place. Under the headline “ Putin’s delusions of a ‘new Yalta,’” its editorial board warned that the meeting looked like a reward for aggression and might endorse the view that “great powers can once again trade away the sovereignty of smaller nations.” The Shenzhen Declaration in fact said not a word about trading away the sovereignty of smaller nations, and the FT should know that the Yalta conference was where Roosevelt, Churchill and Stalin agreed on the voting formula of the Security Council, which made the United Nations possible.

The FT scorns Russia’s objection to NATO’s eastward enlargement, though Russia asks nothing more than what the United States has asserted under the Monroe Doctrine since 1823: no rival great power may place its military bases and alliances on its doorstep. The real disaster has been the thirty-year American project to push NATO up to Russia’s border, which has cost Ukraine its peace, much of its territory, and a generation of its young men. And the FT’s own prescription is to prepare for a long war, as the EU readies a new loan of 45 billion euros for Kyiv. Such is the FT’s “defense” of Ukraine: fighting to the last Ukrainian.

Europe’s leaders met in Berlin the same day as a “Coalition of the Willing,” whose plans include deploying forces to Ukraine after a settlement, which Moscow rejects. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz dismissed the summit as a photo opportunity, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk mocked Trump for calling Putin a friend. Reuters judged that the summit exposed the limits of Trump’s personalized diplomacy and quoted Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, who called it “a historic embarrassment.” The Democrats have just won control of Congress on a wave of voter anger at the war on Iran. Rather than welcome a step back from great-power confrontation, their leader faults the president for not extracting more from Beijing and Moscow.

Running through all of this mainstream media coverage is a simple morality tale: democracies with Western values versus autocrats. The Post contrasted the ease with which authoritarian leaders in Shenzhen command their nations with the Berlin gathering of leaders who must answer to voters. Yet American voters decisively repudiated the war on Iran, just as the wars in Ukraine and Gaza helped to cost the Democrats the White House in 2024. The American people are tired of war, and so are the people of Europe. Nonetheless, the mainstream media, so fond of “ democracy,” preach more war and call it democratic values. Those values, as practiced by Washington and its allies, have meant wars and regime change from Serbia to Iran, and American bombs and diplomatic cover for the genocide in Gaza. The rest of the world has noticed the hypocrisy, even if the editorial boards in New York, Washington and London have not.

The Declaration toward Peace is only a beginning. The United States and Russia should observe the New START limits while they negotiate a successor treaty, with China joining in due course. All three powers should agree never to delegate nuclear launch decisions to artificial intelligence. President Trump should state publicly that the United States will not support the admission of Ukraine or Georgia to NATO, which would open the way to a negotiated peace and a neutral Ukraine, like Austria since 1955. The G20 summit at Doral, Florida, on 14 December and 15 is the next occasion to carry the Shenzhen agenda forward and bring India into the dialogue. A serious press would explain these steps and hold the leaders to their words. Instead, it is bemoaning the hugs.

In November 1985, Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev declared at Geneva that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. Two years later they signed the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which eliminated an entire class of nuclear weapons. In Shenzhen, three presidents repeated their words. In 1985, those words were called statesmanship. In 2026, the Wall Street Journal calls them pabulum. Such is the decline and decadence of the mainstream media, whose relentless warmongering fails to serve their readers or the broader citizenry.