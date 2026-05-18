Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
4h

"It's Not Complicated:

It's GENOCIDE"

reads my Friends of Palestine rally placard that I've been carrying most Sunday protest rallies in our city in Australia since Israel's and America's bombing of Gaza began.

Your essay lists the criminal actions and propaganda lies from the Zionist war participants most helpfully.

Our feeble government still fails to take any meaningful action against the criminal states for which most Australians are rightly ashamed. More truthful reporting and demonstrations must continue until the killing and starvation stops.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture