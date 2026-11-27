Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou speaks to the media outside the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on 24 September 2021. Photo credit: Darryl Dyck

A federal jury in New York on Tuesday, 24 November, convicted Chinese technology and telecommunications giant Huawei and three of its subsidiaries on charges including conspiracy to steal trade secrets and bank fraud. It acquitted the company of the most serious charge, racketeering conspiracy.

The racketeering charge alleged that Huawei had operated as a criminal enterprise. The jury found the company guilty on 10 of 12 counts, which also covered wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy and violations of US sanctions on Iran. It cleared Huawei of conspiring to obstruct justice. Sentencing is set for 14 September 2027, after a trial that lasted about three months.

The case began in 2018. The US Department of Justice announced charges in January 2019 and added further allegations in 2020, including trade secret theft. Much of the case concerned the company’s business in Iran.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Huawei welcomed the racketeering acquittal, saying it vindicated the position the company had held for eight years and confirmed that the allegations lacked factual basis.

It called the remaining charges “equally without legal or factual merit.” The trade secret disputes cited by the government, it said, were civil matters resolved over the past two decades. No court had found it liable for wilful misappropriation of intellectual property or ordered it to pay damages for trade secret misappropriation. A lawyer for Huawei said the company would appeal.

At trial, Huawei’s lawyers argued that banks, including HSBC, knew about the company’s business in Iran and that the fraud allegations were therefore false.

The Justice Department, in a press release after the verdict, said Huawei had grown its business, including in the US, through criminal activities. It said the company had secretly assisted the Iranian government, stolen secrets from US companies, lied to US banks and Congress, and laundered money. Officials also said its conduct had harmed US national security.

China calls it an attempt to suppress its tech firms

Over the past decade, successive US administrations have repeatedly accused Chinese companies of intellectual property theft or blacklisted them over alleged ties to the Chinese armed forces.

China has long rejected these accusations, calling them political acts meant to suppress the rise of its tech companies and deny them fair opportunity.

Over 1,100 Chinese companies, more than from any other country, are on the US Entity List. Listed companies face sweeping restrictions, including licence requirements for trade.

The charges against Huawei came as the first administration of Donald Trump escalated its trade dispute with China, imposing arbitrary tariffs and restrictions on a range of Chinese goods and services.

The “trade war” soon engulfed Huawei, then a leading global company. In December 2018, Canada arrested senior executive Meng Wanzhou on a US warrant. She was accused of fraud for allegedly misrepresenting Skycom as a separate entity in order to bypass unilateral US sanctions on Iran.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei tour Huawei Technologies' offices in London on 21 October 2015. Photo credit: Matthew Lloyd

Meng spent nearly three years under house arrest in Vancouver. In September 2021, she returned to China under a deal with US prosecutors. She pleaded not guilty but acknowledged misleading financial institutions about Huawei’s dealings in Iran.

Meanwhile, the US placed Huawei on the Entity List and restricted its operations in the country, and Google suspended some business with it. US allies, including the UK and Australia, also imposed restrictions.

Huawei maintains that the allegations against it are false and politically motivated.

In Wednesday’s statement, it said it operates in more than 170 countries and regions, holds over 165,000 active granted patents and has invested more than US$270 billion in research and development since 2007. It credited its success to nearly 40 years of such investment, a commitment to innovation and quality, dedicated employees and a customer-centred culture.