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David Avenell's avatar
David Avenell
Apr 29

I have long thought that NATO is just an extension of the Empires' military and the fact that countries wishing to leave that organisation pretty much proves that to be the case.

Plus I read on NATOs' own website, that when the treaty was first drawn up it known as The Washington Treaty.

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Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
Apr 28

Thank you Binoy (and Pedro)! Your last sentence seals it for mine; distraction as a specialty for tRump's administration riff raff.

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