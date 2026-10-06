Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party take part in a long march in Lakki Marwat of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on 4 October 2026. Photo credit: Agence France-Presse

Thousands of supporters of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and workers of the country’s main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), started their “long march” to the capital, Islamabad, on Sunday, 4 October, demanding Khan’s release from prison.

The march began from the northwestern town of Lakki Marwat after last-minute talks between the government and the representatives of the PTI over the weekend failed. The march, originally scheduled on 27 September, was delayed for a week.

The protesters, in thousands of vehicles and on foot, are led by PTI head and chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, Sohail Afridi. They are expected to reach Khairabad, around 80 km from Islamabad, on Thursday.

The protesters allege that Khan (73) has faced serious mistreatment inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi and demand his immediate release. Khan, along with his wife, Bushra Bibi, has been incarcerated for more than three years now. They are facing various charges related to corruption, the misuse of power, and violence.

Khan’s health inside the prison has also emerged as a major concern with his supporters claiming the government is not allowing proper treatment or letting him meet his doctors, family members and even lawyers.