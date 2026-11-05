Indian Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” rally organised by the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi, India, on 1 November 2026. Photo Credit: Indian National Congress (AICC)









Hundreds of thousands took to India’s capital, New Delhi, on Sunday, 1 November, to demand the sacking of the country’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) over allegations of manipulation and rigging of various elections in India.

The protesters marched in smaller groups from different corners of the city in the early morning, finally converging at the central Ramlila Maidan under the call to “save democracy” made by the main block of opposition parties called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA.

The protesters carried banners and posters displaying their demands and waving flags of their respective political affiliations, such as the Indian National Congress (INC), left parties, and several other regional political and civil society groups.

They shouted slogans against the CEC, calling him a “thief,” and the ultra-right-wing government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “illegal.” The protesters alleged that the Modi government misused the country’s electoral body to deprive millions of people of their right to vote in order to manage electoral victories.

Calling it the “murder of democracy,” the protesters have been demanding the end of the so-called SIR process, the re-inclusion of all the names removed from the country’s electoral rolls, and the sacking of Gyanesh Kumar, the CEC.

SIR, the Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls, launched last year, has led to the removal of over 130 million voters, around 14% of all electorates registered in the country. The opposition claims the exclusion was targeted at voters who generally do not vote for the ruling Hindu supremacist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), namely the voters from religious minority communities and socially and economically deprived sections of society.

Sunday’s protests marked yet another surge in the months-long nationwide protests which began early in October. The initial protests, mostly led by youth under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) intensified after the publication of reports about the CEC violating basic procedures to implement arbitrary decisions about the SIR.

The anti-government protests have faced strong state repression, including the arrest of some of its leaders, blocking of all major entries to central Delhi, banning protests at designated sites, and mass detentions.

Even on Sunday, several protesters from faraway places complained that the government tried to prevent them from reaching Delhi. The government and pro-government media tried to blame the protesters for creating chaos in the country and harming businesses in Delhi.

Protesters have dismissed the allegations, calling them “fearmongering” tactics typical of BJP attempts to demonise the opposition.

Accountability for stealing votes

Several leaders of the opposition parties and members of the civil society groups addressed the protesters, pointing out the major demands and warning of more protests if the government fails to respond to them.

Reiterating his allegations against the CEC of “treason” against the country by “stealing the votes,” Rahul Gandhi, leader of the main centrist opposition party, the INC, demanded accountability. He promised that no matter how much time it takes, Gyanesh Kumar will pay for his crimes against Indian democracy.

Gandhi termed the movement against Gyanesh Kumar a “second freedom struggle” of India.

A day earlier, the opposition had staged a “public impeachment” of Gyanesh Kumar. He was pronounced guilty of stealing the votes and failing to discharge his duties impartially.

The CEC is a constitutional post and cannot be removed without an “impeachment motion” adopted by the parliament.

During Sunday’s rally, several other speakers repeated the point and spoke about the violence and repression unleashed on the protesters last month. They assured the people that all those responsible for such criminal activities will face the rule of law.

Speaking to the protesters, M. A. Baby, general secretary of the CPI (M), called the action of electoral fraud a “fascist tactic.” He alleged that the government, and particularly Prime Minister Modi, has been lying to people and misleading them on various issues, and for a democracy it is a must that they are held accountable for their crimes against the people.

Several leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, also questioned the 2024 national elections and other state legislative elections, calling them “stolen” by the ruling BJP. They claimed that the prime minister of the country was “illegal,” and it was necessary to dissolve the current parliament, and fresh elections were held.

Despite losing its majority in the 2024 national elections, the BJP came back to power with the support of allies for a third consecutive term. The elections were marred with allegations of manipulation and voter suppression.

The gathering in Ramlila Maidan ended with a warning of more protests in the coming days and intensification of the movement if the government fails to acknowledge its failings and sacks Gyanesh Kumar.