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Les Macdonald's avatar
Les Macdonald
1h

We know the usual bastardy that the US engages in with any country that stands up to it. The US is an empty moral vessel that nobody should take seriously in its pompous grandstanding and vacuous moralizing!!

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Martin's avatar
Martin
18m

Iran is right on all counts And how on earth can there be a UN Commission which doesn’t jump up and down about Israeli nukes?

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