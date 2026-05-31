Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has delivered an oral message from Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to Oman’s Foreign Minister, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi. Photo credit: Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The question dominating discussions about Iran today is deceptively simple: will Tehran and Washington reach another agreement?

Every week brings a new round of speculation. One day, reports suggest progress. The next, officials on both sides appear further apart than ever. Diplomatic channels remain open, mediators continue their efforts, and the possibility of a limited agreement remains alive. Yet the focus on negotiations often obscures a more important reality. The future of Iran-US relations may be determined less by what happens at the negotiating table than by what both sides learned during the war that preceded it.

The central obstacle is no longer uranium enrichment, sanctions, or verification mechanisms. It is trust.

From Tehran’s perspective, the recent conflict fundamentally altered the political environment surrounding diplomacy. Many Iranian officials and analysts argue that the experience reinforced a long-standing concern: agreements can be signed, negotiations can continue, and yet military pressure can still emerge when strategic conditions change. Whether or not outside observers share that interpretation is almost irrelevant. What matters is that this perception has become increasingly influential inside Iran’s political and security establishment.

As a result, the debate in Tehran is no longer primarily about whether a deal should be reached. The debate is about what Iran must retain if a deal is reached.

This explains why issues that appear technical to foreign observers have become deeply political inside Iran. The discussion surrounding strategic capabilities, uranium stockpiles, and critical infrastructure is not simply about nuclear policy. For many within Iran’s security establishment, these assets are viewed as instruments of deterrence. The argument is straightforward: if diplomacy fails in the future, Iran must possess enough leverage to prevent renewed military pressure or external coercion.

This logic creates a dilemma that neither side has been able to resolve. The United States seeks limits on Iranian capabilities because it does not fully trust Iranian intentions. Iran seeks to preserve elements of those capabilities because it does not fully trust American commitments. Each side views the other’s preferred solution as the source of the problem itself.

That is why negotiations continue to move in cycles of optimism and frustration. The disagreement is not merely technical. It reflects fundamentally different understandings of security.

Inside Iran, these debates intersect with another struggle that has become increasingly visible since the ceasefire. The country is now engaged in a quiet argument over its future direction.

One group believes the war demonstrated the urgency of economic normalization. For them, sanctions relief, foreign investment, and greater economic stability are essential to preventing future crises. They argue that Iran cannot indefinitely absorb economic pressure while simultaneously pursuing ambitious regional and strategic goals. In their view, diplomacy remains the least costly path available.

Another group has reached a different conclusion. For them, the war proved the dangers of relying on external guarantees. They argue that Iran’s ability to endure military pressure was not the result of diplomatic agreements but of domestic capabilities developed over decades. In this reading, technological self-sufficiency, military preparedness, and strategic independence are not obstacles to national development but prerequisites for it.

Neither side can fully impose its vision on the other. The economic realities facing Iran make diplomacy difficult to ignore. At the same time, the security lessons drawn from the conflict make strategic caution equally difficult to dismiss. The result is a political environment in which both camps possess influence, ensuring that future policy will likely contain elements of both approaches.

This internal debate is occurring against the backdrop of a rapidly changing regional landscape.

For years, discussions about Iran’s role in the Middle East were often framed through the lens of ideology. Today, geopolitics may be the more important factor. The future of Iran’s regional strategy will depend not only on its relationship with the United States but also on how it manages relations with Persian Gulf states, Iraq, Lebanon, and emerging global powers such as China and Russia.

Recent years have witnessed significant shifts in regional diplomacy. Relations between Iran and several Persian Gulf Arab states have improved compared to previous periods of confrontation. Economic cooperation has become increasingly important for governments across the region, many of which prefer stability over escalation. Yet these improvements coexist with deep strategic mistrust and competing security interests.

Iran’s leadership understands that any future regional order will be shaped by a delicate balance between competition and coexistence. Tehran seeks to preserve influence while avoiding direct confrontation. Its neighbors seek stability while limiting Iranian power. This balance remains fragile, particularly in a region where local conflicts can rapidly acquire international dimensions.

At the same time, Iran’s growing relationships with China and Russia have altered the strategic environment. Neither partnership provides a complete alternative to engagement with the West. However, both relationships offer Tehran additional options at a time when global power is becoming more diffuse.

This broader transformation matters because the confrontation between Iran and the United States is increasingly connected to larger questions about the future international order. Washington continues to view itself as the principal guarantor of regional stability. Iran increasingly sees itself as part of a wider movement toward a multipolar world in which no single power can dictate outcomes.

These competing visions make lasting reconciliation difficult.

Even if negotiators successfully produce a new agreement, the deeper strategic rivalry will remain. The underlying dispute extends far beyond the nuclear file. It concerns influence, deterrence, regional leadership, and the future balance of power in the Middle East.

This is why a temporary agreement appears more likely than a permanent settlement.

A limited framework could emerge in the coming months. Both sides possess incentives to reduce tensions. The economic costs of prolonged confrontation are significant. Regional governments are eager to avoid another conflict. International actors from Europe to China would welcome a period of stability.

Yet a temporary agreement should not be confused with a durable peace.

The fundamental issues that produced the recent conflict remain unresolved. Neither side has abandoned its core strategic objectives. Neither side appears prepared to accept the other’s vision for the region. Negotiations may reduce immediate tensions, but they are unlikely to eliminate the structural sources of rivalry.

The most realistic outcome may therefore be a period of managed competition. Diplomatic engagement will continue alongside strategic distrust. Economic discussions will proceed alongside military planning. Public rhetoric may soften while deeper geopolitical disagreements persist.

For now, the ceasefire has created a pause. But pauses are not conclusions.

The prevailing assumption in many international capitals is that avoiding war is equivalent to achieving peace. The history of US-Iran relations suggests otherwise. Some conflicts do not end when the shooting stops. They continue through diplomacy, deterrence, economic competition, and political maneuvering.

That may be where Iran and the United States find themselves today.

The real question is not whether negotiations will succeed or fail. The real question is whether either side is prepared to address the deeper mistrust that has shaped their relationship for more than four decades. Until that happens, every agreement will remain vulnerable, every diplomatic breakthrough will be fragile, and every ceasefire will carry within it the possibility of another confrontation.

The war may be over. The struggle that produced it is not.