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Libster's avatar
Libster
5h

Where is USA NOT bombing?

USA is a professional terrorist, with no respect for humanity or our environment!

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DenversDabs C's avatar
DenversDabs C
3h

Who else has sacrificed their lives for the HUMAN beings in GAZA? Yemen. Iran baffles me.

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